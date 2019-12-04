Log in
Hua Medicine : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENT

12/04/2019 | 11:20pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA MEDICINE

華領醫藥

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 2552)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Hua Medicine (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 3 December 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to a discloseable transaction relating to the Tenancy Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated herein.

The Board would like to supplement the following information in relation to the Tenancy Agreement.

THE ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE LANDLORD

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable

enquiries, the ultimate beneficial owner of the Landlord is State-owned Assets Administration Commission of Pudong New Area in Shanghai (上海市浦東新區國有資產管理委員會). The

Landlord is a state-owned enterprise.

THE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET

The value of the right-of-use asset recognised by the Company under the Tenancy Agreement pursuant to IFRS 16 amounts to approximately RMB86.0 million, which is the present value of the total rent payable during the term of the Tenancy Agreement.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Li Chen

Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 December, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Li Chen and Mr. George Chien Cheng Lin as executive Directors; Mr. Robert Taylor Nelsen and Dr. Lian Yong Chen as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Walter Teh-ming Kwauk, Mr. William Robert Keller, Mr. Junling Liu and Mr. Yiu Wa Alec Tsui as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Hua Medicine published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:19:04 UTC
