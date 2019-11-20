Log in
Huabang Financial : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

11/20/2019 | 06:20am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 ("Current Period") together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding periods in 2018 ("Last Corresponding Period") as follows:

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Six months

ended 30 September

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

377,499

391,866

Cost of sales

5

(359,209)

(362,245)

Gross profit

18,290

29,621

Selling expenses

5

(235)

(252)

General and administrative expenses

5

(22,919)

(20,913)

Expected credit loss on financial assets, net

5

(2,712)

(1,591)

Other gains

1,368

1,644

Operating (loss)/profit

(6,208)

8,509

Share of loss of an investment accounted for

  using equity method

(406)

-

Finance costs

6

(3,158)

(1,839)

(Loss)/profit before income tax

(9,772)

6,670

Income tax expense

7

(413)

(1,216)

(Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders

  of the Company

(10,185)

5,454

(Loss)/earnings per share attributable to

  equity holders of the Company

Basic and diluted

8

HK(0.23) cents

HK0.13 cents

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

(10,428)

5,454

Non-controlling interest

243

-

(10,185)

5,454

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Six months

ended 30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Comprehensive income

(Loss)/profit for the period

(10,185)

5,454

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences

(878)

(376)

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders

  of the Company

(11,063)

5,078

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

(11,306)

5,078

Non-controlling interest

243

-

(11,063)

5,078

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

281,711

287,763

Intangible assets

10

53,875

54,495

Investment accounted for using equity method

5,999

30,000

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

12

688

915

Deferred tax assets

7,931

8,292

350,204

381,465

Current assets

Inventories

4,246

-

Loan receivables

11

122,560

15,204

Account receivables

12

225,002

193,004

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

12

49,951

2,364

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

596

786

Income tax recoverable

2,410

1,552

Bank balances held on behalf of clients

59,743

17,837

Pledged deposits at bank

40,512

-

Cash and cash equivalents

123,530

201,704

628,550

432,451

Total assets

978,754

813,916

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

  equity holders of the Company

Share capital

15

3,654

3,654

Other reserves

552,536

574,549

Retained earnings

46,691

57,119

602,881

635,322

Non-controlling interest

4,065

-

Total equity

606,946

635,322

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

232

310

232

310

Current liabilities

Account payables

13

57,947

17,834

Other payables and accrued expenses

13

2,590

2,452

Contract liabilities

1,475

358

Bank borrowings

14

308,019

156,513

Current income tax liabilities

1,545

1,127

371,576

178,284

Total liabilities

371,808

178,594

Total equity and liabilities

978,754

813,916

Net current assets

256,974

254,167

Total assets less current liabilities

607,178

635,632

- 5 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Other reserves

Employee

share-based

Share held

Share

Non-

Share

Share

compensation

Merger

Capital

Statutory

Exchange

under the

repurchase

Sub

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

share award

reserve

total

earnings

Total

interest

Equity

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Note (a)

Note (b)

Note (c)

For 6 months ended 30 September 2018

Balance as at 1 April 2018

3,408

354,518

22,882

50,374

2,480

1,042

3,943

-

-

435,239

100,394

539,041

-

539,041

Impact of adopting HKFRS 9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,304)

(2,304)

-

(2,304)

Impact of adopting HKFRS 15

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,017)

(13,017)

-

(13,017)

Adjusted balance as at 1 April 2018

3,408

354,518

22,882

50,374

2,480

1,042

3,943

-

-

435,239

85,073

523,720

-

523,720

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,454

5,454

-

5,454

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

(376)

-

-

(376)

-

(376)

-

(376)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(376)

-

-

(376)

5,454

5,078

-

5,078

Transaction with owners

Issuance of shares by Placing

250

150,005

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,005

-

150,255

-

150,255

Employees share option scheme

  - value of employee services

-

-

1,541

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,541

-

1,541

-

1,541

Share repurchased and yet to be cancelled

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(456)

(456)

-

(456)

-

(456)

Balance as at 30 September 2018

3,658

504,523

24,423

50,374

2,480

1,042

3,567

-

(456)

585,953

90,527

680,138

-

680,138

For 6 months ended 30 September 2019

Balance as at 1 April 2019

3,654

502,332

14,955

50,374

2,480

1,042

3,861

(495)

-

574,549

57,119

635,322

-

635,322

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,428)

(10,428)

243

(10,185)

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(878)

-

-

(878)

-

(878)

-

(878)

Currency translation differences

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(878)

-

-

(878)

(10,428)

(11,306)

243

(11,063)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,822

3,822

Partial disposal of a subsidiary

Purchase of shares under share award scheme

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(21,135)

-

(21,135)

-

(21,135)

-

(21,135)

Balance as at 30 September 2019

3,654

502,332

14,955

50,374

2,480

1,042

2,983

(21,630)

-

552,536

46,691

602,881

4,065

606,946

- 6 -

Notes:

  1. Merger reserve
    The Group's merger reserve represents the difference between the share capital of the Company and the aggregate amount of share capital of other companies now comprising the Group, after elimination of intra-group investments.
  2. Capital reserve
    The Group's capital reserve represents deemed contribution by the Controlling Shareholders as a shareholder acquired the remaining non-controlling interests of a subsidiary and contributed to the Group at no cost prior to 1 April 2011.
  3. Statutory reserve
    The Company's subsidiary in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is required to transfer 10% of its profit after income tax calculated in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and regulations to the statutory reserve until the balance reaches 50% of its respective registered capital, where further transfers will be at its directors' discretion. The statutory reserve can be used to offset prior years' losses, if any, and may be converted into share capital by issuing new shares to equity holders of the PRC subsidiary in proportion to their existing shareholding or by increasing the par value of the shares currently held by them, provided that the remaining balance of the statutory reserve after such issue is no less than 25% of share capital of the PRC subsidiary.

- 7 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

Six months

ended 30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net cash used in operating activities

(148,714)

(16,311)

Net cash used in investing activities

(56,656)

(207,734)

Net cash generated from financing activities

127,213

232,906

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(78,157)

8,861

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 April

201,704

200,254

Effect of foreign exchange rates changes on cash

  and cash equivalents

(17)

128

Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September

123,530

209,243

- 8 -

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    Huabang Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 23 February 2011 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ("Main Board").
    The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in (i) computer and peripheral products business, (ii) financial services business and (iii) money lending business (the "Business").
    This interim condensed consolidated financial information has not been audited.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").
    The interim condensed consolidated financial information are presented in Hong Kong Dollars ("HK$") which is the same as the functional currency of the Company.
  3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, except for the adoption of new and revised standards beginning on 1 April 2019.
    The adoption of the new and revised HKFRSs has had no significant effect on the interim condensed consolidated financial information and there have been no significant changes to the accounting policies applied in the interim condensed consolidated financial information.
    The Group has not applied new and revised standards, amendments or interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group is currently assessing the impact of the adoption of such new and revised standards, amendments or interpretations to the Group but is yet to be in a position to state whether they would have any material financial impact on the Group's results of operations and financial position.
  4. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION
    The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the executive directors of the Company ("CODM"). The CODM reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segment based on these reports.

- 9 -

During the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group has changed the structure of its internal organisation in a manner that changes the compositions of its reportable segments by combining corporate finance advisory business and securities brokerage business. The CODM considers that the Group has three operating and reporting segments which are (i) computer and peripheral products business, (ii) financial services business (including securities brokerage business and advisory services business) and (iii) money lending business. As a result, the corresponding information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been restated.

The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments based on adjusted operating profit/(loss). Expenses, where appropriate, are allocated to operating segments with reference to revenue contributions of the respective segments. Unallocated expenses are not included in the result for each operating segment that is reviewed by the CODM.

Segment assets consist primarily of intangible assets, inventories, account receivables, loan receivables, interest receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, bank balances held on behalf of clients and other assets. They exclude property, plant and equipment, deferred tax assets, cash and cash equivalents, income tax recoverable and other unallocated assets, which are managed centrally. Segment liabilities consist primarily of account payables, allocated bank borrowings where appropriate, allocated other payables and accrued expenses where appropriate and contract liabilities where appropriate. They exclude deferred tax liabilities, current income tax liabilities and other unallocated liabilities, which are managed centrally.

Unaudited

For the six months ended 30 September 2019

Computer

and

peripheral

Financial

Money

products

services

lending

business

business

business

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from external customers

368,311

4,266

4,922

377,499

Cost of sales from external customers

(359,209)

-

-

(359,209)

9,102

4,266

4,922

18,290

Selling expenses

(235)

-

-

(235)

General and administrative expenses

(5,909)

(5,284)

(185)

(11,378)

Expected credit loss on financial assets, net

78

(2,121)

(669)

(2,712)

Other gains

928

379

-

1,307

Finance costs

(1,747)

-

-

(1,747)

Adjusted operating profit/(loss)

2,217

(2,760)

4,068

3,525

Unallocated expenses

(13,297)

Loss before income tax

(9,772)

Income tax expense

(413)

Loss for the period

(10,185)

- 10 -

Unaudited

For the six months ended 30 September 2018 (Restated)

Computer

and

peripheral

Financial

Money

products

services

lending

business

business

business

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from external customers

372,185

16,467

3,214

391,866

Cost of sales from external customers

(362,245)

-

-

(362,245)

9,940

16,467

3,214

29,621

Selling expenses

(233)

-

-

(233)

General and administrative expenses

(3,119)

(9,669)

(195)

(12,983)

Other gains

600

738

-

1,338

Finance costs

(737)

-

-

(737)

Adjusted operating profit

6,451

7,536

3,019

17,006

Unallocated expenses

(10,336)

Profit before income tax

6,670

Income tax expense

(1,216)

Profit for the period

5,454

Interest revenue of HK$8,881,000 (Last Corresponding Period: HK$7,901,000) was included in revenue from external customers, contributed by money lending business segment of HK$4,922,000 (Last Corresponding Period: HK$3,214,000) and securities brokerage business segment of HK$3,959,000 (Last Corresponding Period: HK$4,687,000), respectively.

- 11 -

The following tables present segment assets, segment liabilities and capital expenditure as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019.

Unaudited

As at 30 September 2019

Computer

and

peripheral

Financial

Money

products

services

lending

business

business

business

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

323,775

234,529

127,909

686,213

Segment liabilities

227,375

58,135

-

285,510

Capital expenditure

-

-

-

-

Audited

As at 31 March 2019

Computer

and

peripheral

Financial

Money

products

services

lending

business

business

business

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

284,420

167,239

30,448

482,107

Segment liabilities

73,915

18,212

-

92,127

Capital expenditure

12,089

79

-

12,168

- 12 -

The reconciliations of segment assets to total assets and segment liabilities to total liabilities are provided as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

686,213

482,107

Cash and cash equivalents

5,141

15,569

Property, plant and equipment

270,273

275,378

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

787

1,018

Deferred tax assets

7,931

8,292

Investment accounted for using equity method

5,999

30,000

Income tax recoverable

2,410

1,552

Total assets

978,754

813,916

Segment liabilities

285,510

92,127

Deferred tax liabilities

232

310

Bank borrowings

83,317

84,610

Current income tax liabilities

1,545

1,127

Other unallocated liabilities

1,204

420

Total liabilities

371,808

178,594

Majority of the Group's revenue were derived from in Hong Kong.

- 13 -

5. EXPENSES BY NATURE

Expenses included in cost of sales, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses are analysed as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Cost of inventories sold

359,209

362,245

Auditor's remuneration

687

751

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

5,884

4,153

Amortization of intangible assets

620

620

Legal and professional fees

1,616

855

Employee benefit expenses

8,247

8,268

Equity-settled share option expenses

-

1,541

Operating lease rentals of premises

1,599

1,537

Building management fee

1,036

785

Services fee for broker supplies system

668

669

Expected credit loss on financial assets, net:

644

- Loan receivables

(223)

  - Cash client receivables

2,121

2,283

- Trade receivable

(78)

(456)

- Interest receivable

25

(13)

Others

2,797

1,986

Total

385,075

385,001

6.

FINANCE COSTS

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Finance costs

- Interest expenses on bank borrowings

3,158

1,839

7. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current income tax

130

  - Hong Kong profits tax

1,820

Deferred income tax

283

  - Hong Kong profits tax

(604)

413

1,216

- 14 -

The Group is subject to both Hong Kong profits tax and PRC corporate income tax.

Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% for the periods on the estimated assessable profits arising in or derived from Hong Kong.

The subsidiary in the PRC is subjected to PRC corporate income tax at the rate of 25% for the periods. No PRC corporate income tax has been provided as the PRC subsidiary has no assessable profits for the periods.

  1. LOSS/EARNINGS PER SHARE
    The calculation of basic loss per share (Last Corresponding Period: basic earnings per share) is based on the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the Current Period of approximately HK$10,185,000 (Last Corresponding Period: profit of approximately HK$5,454,000) and of the weighted average number of approximately 4,363,028,951 (Last Corresponding Period: 4,191,241,180) ordinary shares in issue during the Current Period.
    Diluted loss per share (Last Corresponding Period: diluted earnings per share) were same as the basic
    loss per share (Last Corresponding Period: basic earnings per share) as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares in existence during the reporting periods.
  2. DIVIDENDS
    The Board does not recommend any interim dividend for the Current Period (Last Corresponding Period: nil).
  3. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
    During the Current Period, there was no expenditures incurred for property, plant and equipment (Last Corresponding Period: approximately HK$240,738,000) and no additions for intangible assets (Last Corresponding Period : nil).
    Also, during the Current Period, the Group disposed of certain property, plant and equipment with the aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$104,000 (Last Corresponding Period : approximately HK$53,000) which resulting in a loss on disposal of approximately HK$99,000 (Last Corresponding Period : gain of approximately HK$115,000).
  4. LOAN RECEIVABLES

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loan receivables

130,300

22,300

Less: provision for impairment

(7,740)

(7,096)

Loan receivables, net

122,560

15,204

The Group's loan receivables, which arise from its money lending business in Hong Kong, are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, unsecured, bear fixed interest rate, and repayable within one year from the dates of inception of the loan agreements.

- 15 -

12. ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES, DEPOSITS, PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current

-

Prepayment for leasehold improvements

227

Other non-current deposits

483

483

Other assets

205

205

Total deposits, prepayments and other receivables presented

  as non-current assets

688

915

Current

117,089

Trade receivables (Note)

123,227

Cash client receivables

142,663

101,721

Due from clearing house

-

763

259,752

225,711

Less: Impairment

(34,750)

(32,707)

Total account receivables presented as current assets

225,002

193,004

Prepayments

355

872

Deposits and other receivables

44,938

861

Interest receivables

5,212

1,160

50,505

2,893

Less: Impairment

(554)

(529)

Total deposits, prepayments and other receivables

  presented as current assets

49,951

2,364

Total account receivables, deposits,

prepayments and other receivables

275,641

196,283

Account receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables are denominated in the following currencies:

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$

155,119

73,217

RMB

288

307

US$

120,234

122,759

275,641

196,283

- 16 -

Note:

The aging analysis of relevant trade receivables based on invoice date is as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

1 - 30 days

25,361

62,386

31 - 60 days

53,446

60,841

61 - 90 days

38,282

-

117,089

123,227

Less: Impairment

(703)

(781)

116,386

122,446

The Group generally grants credit periods up to 60 days to the customers of trading business.

13. ACCOUNT PAYABLES, OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Account payables:

  Cash client payables (Note a)

57,801

17,834

  Due to cleaning house (Note b)

146

-

Total account payables

57,947

17,834

Other payables and accrued expenses:

Accrued expenses

2,516

2,386

Other payables

74

66

Total other payables and accrued expenses

2,590

2,452

Total account payables, other payables and accrued expenses

60,537

20,286

Note:

  1. The settlement terms of payables arising from securities business are normally two to three days after trade date or specific terms agreed. The majority of the cash client payables are unsecured, non-interest-bearing and repayable on demand, except where certain balances represent trades pending settlement or cash received from clients for their trading activities under the normal course of business.
  2. In presenting the amounts due to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Group has offset the gross amount of the account receivables from and the gross amount of the account payables to HKSCC.

- 17 -

14. BANK BORROWINGS

The maturities of the bank borrowings at the respective dates of the statement of financial position in accordance with the scheduled repayment dates are as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Within one year

196,448

42,756

Between one and two years

4,861

4,950

Between two and five years

15,596

15,733

Over five years

91,114

93,074

308,019

156,513

Bank borrowings of the Group are denominated in the following currencies:

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$

246,662

148,710

US$

61,357

7,803

308,019

156,513

15. SHARE CAPITAL Authorised shares:

As at 30 September 2019, the total authorised number of ordinary shares is 96,000 million shares (31 March 2019: 96,000 million shares) with a par value of HK$0.0008333 per share (31 March 2019: HK$0.0008333 per share).

Unaudited

Audited

30 September 2019

31 March 2019

Number of

Number of

shares

Amount

shares

Amount

'000

HK$'000

'000

HK$'000

Issued and fully paid:

Ordinary shares

  At beginning of the period

4,384,782

3,654

4,089,492

3,408

  Share issued by placing (Note)

-

-

300,510

250

  Share repurchased and cancelled

-

-

(5,220)

(4)

  At end of the period

4,384,782

3,654

4,384,782

3,654

- 18 -

Note:

On 31 July 2018, the Company issued 300,510,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.0008333 each at price of HK$0.5 each through placement for an aggregate consideration of HK$150,255,000.

16. COMMITMENTS

  1. Operating lease commitments
    The Group leases an office property under an operating lease arrangement, with the lease negotiated for terms of two years. The future aggregate minimum lease payments for the office property under non-cancellable operating lease are as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Not later than 1 year

474

1,895

Later than 1 year and not later than 5 years

-

-

474

1,895

  1. Capital commitments
    In addition to the operating lease commitments detailed in note (a) above, the Group had the following capital commitments at the end of the reporting period:

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Contracted, but not provided for:

10,000

  Investment accounted for using equity method

10,000

Investment in subsidiary

3,978

-

Leasehold improvements

1,833

1,833

Office equipment

32

80

15,843

11,913

- 19 -

BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECT

The Group was principally engaged in (i) computer and peripheral products business and (ii) financial services business.

  1. Computer and peripheral products business
    The Group operates in the computer and peripheral products industry which is dynamic and competitive and there have been constant changes in new technologies in the industry. During the period under review, the global economy remained fragile and challenging and the overall market competition remained intensive. Attributed to these market conditions, the Group effectively made good use of business and management strategies and appropriate inventory management to reduce the risk arising from the rapid changes of the market. The Group's overall revenue in the business segment of computer and peripheral products decrease from approximately HK$372.2 million to approximately HK$368.3 million during the period under review. In view of such market conditions, the Group continuously keeps on tight control of its operations. The Group focused on enhancing operation efficiency and implementing various cost control measures. The Group also managed to further enhance its long term and close business relationships with suppliers and customers. The Group continues to monitor the market trends and takes prompt and appropriate actions to adjust our business strategies and allocates resources effectively under different market conditions.
  2. Financial services business
    The financial services business that the Group operates mainly includes (i) financial services business comprising securities brokerage services and advisory services business; and (ii) money lending business.
    Financial services business
    During the period under review, the global economic and financial market continued to fluctuate and the China's economic slowdown which brought uncertainties to the overall business environment. For the Current Period, the Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$4.3 million and an operating loss of approximately HK$2.8 million in the business segment of financial services business.

- 20 -

Money lending business

The Group engaged in money lending business through an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which holds a money lender licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to carry out money lending business in Hong Kong. The Group is able to engage in the provision of loan financing including but not limited to personal loans and business loans under the scope of Money Lenders Ordinance, Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong. The Group recorded an increase in total revenue of this business segment from approximately HK$3.2 million in Last Corresponding Period to approximately HK$4.9 million for the Current Period. The Group continued to make efforts to develop the money lending business. Even though the market competition of the money lending industry in Hong Kong is increasing and also the uncertain external business environment, the loan demand in Hong Kong remains robust during recent years. The Group continued to make efforts to develop the money lending business and the Group believes that the money lending business will have a promising prospect.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead, the management are confident with the future development of the Group. The Group will continue to adhere to our principle of steady development, and positively cope with any challenges and capture suitable opportunities. The Group will continue to dedicate to exploiting new business opportunities in other sectors from time to time, such as other financial services sectors, insurance sectors or other business sectors, in order to further diversify and broaden revenue sources of the Group and generate fabulous returns and long-term values for the Shareholders.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue and Gross Profit Margin

Revenue by business segments for the Group's revenue for the Current Period is as follows:

  • Computer and peripheral products business: approximately HK$368.3 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$3.9 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$372.2 million
  • Financial services business: approximately HK$4.3 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$12.2 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$16.5 million
  • Money lending business: approximately HK$4.9 million, being an increase of approximately HK$1.7 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$3.2 million

- 21 -

The Group's total revenue for the period was approximately HK$377.5 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$14.4 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$391.9 million. The decrease was mainly attributable to decrease in revenue derived from computer and peripheral products business and financial services business, which was partially offset by the increase in revenue contribution from money lending business.

Gross profit margin for the period was approximately 4.8% (Last Corresponding Period: approximately 7.6%). Decrease in gross profit margin was mainly caused by the relatively lower gross profit margin earned from computer and peripheral products business and lower gross profit earned from financial services business for the period.

Selling Expenses

The decrease in selling expenses by approximately HK$0.02 million was mainly due to the decrease in testing fee.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the period increased by approximately HK$2.0 million from the Last Corresponding Period, which was mainly due to the increase in depreciation of property, plant and equipment, legal and professional fees, entertainment and building management fee which was partially offset by the decrease in share option expenses.

Expected Credit Loss on Financial Assets

The Group has adopted HKFRS 9 to replace HKAS 39 for annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2018. Adoption of HKFRS 9 resulted in charge of expected credit loss on financial assets of approximately HK$2.7 million for the Current Period.

Other Gains

The Group's other gains for the Current Period was approximately HK$1.4 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$0.2 million when compared to the other gains in Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$1.6 million. The decrease was mainly due to loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and the decrease in handling fee income, which was partially offset by the increase in bank interest income and exchange gains during the period.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the period was approximately HK$3.2 million, being an increase of approximately HK$1.4 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$1.8 million. The increase was mainly attributable to more bank interest expenses being incurred due to the increase in bank borrowings during the Current Period.

- 22 -

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the period was approximately HK$0.4 million (Last Corresponding Period: approximately HK$1.2 million), the change was mainly due to the decrease in deferred tax assets and assessable profits for the period.

(Loss)/Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

The loss attributed to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately HK$10.2 million (Last Corresponding Period: profit attributable to equity holders of the Company of approximately HK$5.5 million), resulted in a basic loss per share of HK0.23 cent (Last Corresponding Period: basic earnings per share HK0.13 cent) and diluted loss per share of HK0.23 cent (Last Corresponding Period: diluted earnings per share HK0.13 cent).

Inventories, Loan Receivables and Account Receivables

The Group has enhanced the inventory control policy to manage business risks associated with its principal activities. Inventories as at 30 September 2019 was approximately HK$4.2 million (31 March 2019: nil). The overall inventories turnover days remained fairly stable for the Current Period.

As at 30 September 2019, the Group's loan receivables amounted to HK$122.6 million, which arise from its money lending business in Hong Kong, are all repayable within one year from the dates of inception of the loan agreements and an impairment allowance of approximately HK$0.6 million was provided for the Current Period.

The Group continues to closely monitor the settlements from its customers on a going basis to manage the credit risk from time to time. The Group's account receivables increased by approximately HK$32.0 million, from approximately HK$193.0 million as at 31 March 2019 to approximately HK$225.0 million as at 30 September 2019. The Group recorded an expected credit loss on trade receivables and cash client receivables of approximately HK$2.0 million for the Current Period.

Liquidity, Financial Resources and Treasury Policy

The Group maintained a solid financial position during the period. As at 30 September 2019, cash and cash equivalents of the Group amounted to approximately HK$123.5 million (31 March 2019: approximately HK$201.7 million), and the Group's net assets amounted to approximately HK$606.9 million (31 March 2019: approximately HK$635.3 million). As at 30 September 2019, there was approximately HK$308.0 million outstanding bank borrowings balance (31 March 2019: approximately HK$156.5 million). As at 30 September 2019, the current ratio was approximately 1.7 (calculated by dividing the total current assets by total current liabilities).

- 23 -

The Group has adopted a prudent treasury policy and thus maintained a healthy liquidity position throughout the period. The Group strives to reduce credit risk by performing ongoing credit assessments and evaluations of the financial status of its customers. To manage liquidity risk, the Board closely monitors the Group's liquidity position to ensure that the liquidity structure of the Group's assets, liabilities and other commitments can meet its funding requirements from time to time.

The Group's financial resources are sufficient to support its business operations.

Capital Structure and Fund Raising Activities

The capital of the Company comprises only ordinary shares.

No fund raising activities conducted by the Company during the Current Period.

As at 30 September 2019, the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue and fully paid was 4,384,782,000.

Capital Commitments

Other than disclosed in Note 16(b) to the interim condensed consolidated financial information in this report, the Group had no other capital commitments as at 30 September 2019.

Pledge of Assets

As at 30 September 2019, the Group has pledged the properties with carrying values of approximately HK$268.5 million (31 March 2019: approximately HK$273.2 million) to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group.

Foreign Currency Exposure

The Group exposes to certain foreign currency risk primarily with respect to Renminbi ("RMB") and United States dollar ("US$") as most of the transactions are denominated in Hong Kong dollar ("HK$"), RMB and US$. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk primarily through expenses transactions that are denominated in currencies other than the functional currencies of the group companies. During the period, the Group generated a foreign exchange gain of approximately HK$0.6 million (Last Corresponding Period: approximately HK$0.5 million). The Group manages its exposures to foreign currency transactions by monitoring the level of foreign currency receipts and payments and ensures that the net exposure to foreign exchange risk is kept to an acceptable level. During the period, the Group has not used any forward exchange contract to hedge against foreign exchange risk as management considers its exposure as not significant. The Group will continue to manage the net exposure of foreign exchange risk to keep at an acceptable level from time to time.

Contingent Liabilities

The Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019.

- 24 -

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Current Period.

PURCHASE, SALES OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

During the Current Period, the trustee of the share award scheme adopted by the Company on 14 March 2019, pursuant to the terms of the rules and trust deed of the share award scheme, purchased on the Stock Exchange a total of 41,484,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a total consideration of approximately HK$21,135,000.

Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the Current Period.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

The Board is committed to achieving high standards of corporate governance to safeguard the interest of the Company's shareholders and to enhance corporate value and accountability. During the Current Period, the Company has applied the principles and complied with the applicable code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, except in relation to CG Code provisions A.2.1, as more particularly described below.

CG Code provision A.2.1

Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of Chairman and CEO should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. The division of responsibilities between the Chairman and CEO should be clearly established and set out in writing. The current Chairman and CEO of the Company is Mr. George Lu. The Board believes that vesting the roles of both Chairman and CEO in the same person will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Directors and the management of the Company. Mr. George Lu has extensive experience in the industry which is beneficial and of great value to the overall development of the Company. The Board is of the view that although the Chairman is also the CEO, the balance of power and authority is ensured by the operation of the Board, which comprises experienced individuals and meets from time to time to discuss issues affecting operation of the Company. The Board also believes that the current structure is conducive to strong and consistent leadership, enabling the Company to make and implement decisions promptly and efficiently.

MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company had adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard of dealings according to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issues (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. The Company had made specific enquiries of all Directors and was not aware of any non-compliance with the required standard of dealings and its code of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors during the Current Period.

- 25 -

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") has reviewed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters, including a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the interim period with the Directors. The Audit Committee comprises three independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Loo Hong Shing Vincent, Mr. Zhu Shouzhong and Mr. Li Huaqiang.

PUBLICATION

The interim results announcement of the Company for the Current Period is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and our Company respectively. The interim report will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and made available on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company respectively in due course.

By order of the Board

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited

George Lu

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. George Lu; the Non- Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny; and the independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Loo Hong Shing Vincent, Mr. Li Huaqiang and Mr. Zhu Shouzhong.

- 26 -

