Huabang Financial : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 0 11/20/2019 | 06:20am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 3638) INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 The board of Directors (the "Board") of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 ("Current Period") together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding periods in 2018 ("Last Corresponding Period") as follows: - 1 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 377,499 391,866 Cost of sales 5 (359,209) (362,245) Gross profit 18,290 29,621 Selling expenses 5 (235) (252) General and administrative expenses 5 (22,919) (20,913) Expected credit loss on financial assets, net 5 (2,712) (1,591) Other gains 1,368 1,644 Operating (loss)/profit (6,208) 8,509 Share of loss of an investment accounted for using equity method (406) - Finance costs 6 (3,158) (1,839) (Loss)/profit before income tax (9,772) 6,670 Income tax expense 7 (413) (1,216) (Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (10,185) 5,454 (Loss)/earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted 8 HK(0.23) cents HK0.13 cents Attributable to: Owners of the Company (10,428) 5,454 Non-controlling interest 243 - (10,185) 5,454 - 2 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Comprehensive income (Loss)/profit for the period (10,185) 5,454 Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences (878) (376) Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Company (11,063) 5,078 Attributable to: Owners of the Company (11,306) 5,078 Non-controlling interest 243 - (11,063) 5,078 - 3 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 281,711 287,763 Intangible assets 10 53,875 54,495 Investment accounted for using equity method 5,999 30,000 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 12 688 915 Deferred tax assets 7,931 8,292 350,204 381,465 Current assets Inventories 4,246 - Loan receivables 11 122,560 15,204 Account receivables 12 225,002 193,004 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 12 49,951 2,364 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 596 786 Income tax recoverable 2,410 1,552 Bank balances held on behalf of clients 59,743 17,837 Pledged deposits at bank 40,512 - Cash and cash equivalents 123,530 201,704 628,550 432,451 Total assets 978,754 813,916 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 15 3,654 3,654 Other reserves 552,536 574,549 Retained earnings 46,691 57,119 602,881 635,322 Non-controlling interest 4,065 - Total equity 606,946 635,322 - 4 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 232 310 232 310 Current liabilities Account payables 13 57,947 17,834 Other payables and accrued expenses 13 2,590 2,452 Contract liabilities 1,475 358 Bank borrowings 14 308,019 156,513 Current income tax liabilities 1,545 1,127 371,576 178,284 Total liabilities 371,808 178,594 Total equity and liabilities 978,754 813,916 Net current assets 256,974 254,167 Total assets less current liabilities 607,178 635,632 - 5 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited Attributable to equity holders of the Company Other reserves Employee share-based Share held Share Non- Share Share compensation Merger Capital Statutory Exchange under the repurchase Sub Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve share award reserve total earnings Total interest Equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Note (a) Note (b) Note (c) For 6 months ended 30 September 2018 Balance as at 1 April 2018 3,408 354,518 22,882 50,374 2,480 1,042 3,943 - - 435,239 100,394 539,041 - 539,041 Impact of adopting HKFRS 9 - - - - - - - - - - (2,304) (2,304) - (2,304) Impact of adopting HKFRS 15 - - - - - - - - - - (13,017) (13,017) - (13,017) Adjusted balance as at 1 April 2018 3,408 354,518 22,882 50,374 2,480 1,042 3,943 - - 435,239 85,073 523,720 - 523,720 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - 5,454 5,454 - 5,454 Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - - - - - (376) - - (376) - (376) - (376) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - (376) - - (376) 5,454 5,078 - 5,078 Transaction with owners Issuance of shares by Placing 250 150,005 - - - - - - - 150,005 - 150,255 - 150,255 Employees share option scheme - value of employee services - - 1,541 - - - - - - 1,541 - 1,541 - 1,541 Share repurchased and yet to be cancelled - - - - - - - - (456) (456) - (456) - (456) Balance as at 30 September 2018 3,658 504,523 24,423 50,374 2,480 1,042 3,567 - (456) 585,953 90,527 680,138 - 680,138 For 6 months ended 30 September 2019 Balance as at 1 April 2019 3,654 502,332 14,955 50,374 2,480 1,042 3,861 (495) - 574,549 57,119 635,322 - 635,322 Comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - - (10,428) (10,428) 243 (10,185) Loss for the period Other comprehensive income - - - - - - (878) - - (878) - (878) - (878) Currency translation differences Total comprehensive income - - - - - - (878) - - (878) (10,428) (11,306) 243 (11,063) Transaction with owners - - - - - - - - - - - - 3,822 3,822 Partial disposal of a subsidiary Purchase of shares under share award scheme - - - - - - - (21,135) - (21,135) - (21,135) - (21,135) Balance as at 30 September 2019 3,654 502,332 14,955 50,374 2,480 1,042 2,983 (21,630) - 552,536 46,691 602,881 4,065 606,946 - 6 - Notes: Merger reserve

The Group's merger reserve represents the difference between the share capital of the Company and the aggregate amount of share capital of other companies now comprising the Group, after elimination of intra-group investments. Capital reserve

The Group's capital reserve represents deemed contribution by the Controlling Shareholders as a shareholder acquired the remaining non-controlling interests of a subsidiary and contributed to the Group at no cost prior to 1 April 2011. Statutory reserve

The Company's subsidiary in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is required to transfer 10% of its profit after income tax calculated in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and regulations to the statutory reserve until the balance reaches 50% of its respective registered capital, where further transfers will be at its directors' discretion. The statutory reserve can be used to offset prior years' losses, if any, and may be converted into share capital by issuing new shares to equity holders of the PRC subsidiary in proportion to their existing shareholding or by increasing the par value of the shares currently held by them, provided that the remaining balance of the statutory reserve after such issue is no less than 25% of share capital of the PRC subsidiary. - 7 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Net cash used in operating activities (148,714) (16,311) Net cash used in investing activities (56,656) (207,734) Net cash generated from financing activities 127,213 232,906 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (78,157) 8,861 Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 April 201,704 200,254 Effect of foreign exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents (17) 128 Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September 123,530 209,243 - 8 - NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION GENERAL INFORMATION

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 23 February 2011 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ("Main Board").

The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in (i) computer and peripheral products business, (ii) financial services business and (iii) money lending business (the "Business").

This interim condensed consolidated financial information has not been audited. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").

The interim condensed consolidated financial information are presented in Hong Kong Dollars ("HK$") which is the same as the functional currency of the Company. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, except for the adoption of new and revised standards beginning on 1 April 2019.

The adoption of the new and revised HKFRSs has had no significant effect on the interim condensed consolidated financial information and there have been no significant changes to the accounting policies applied in the interim condensed consolidated financial information.

The Group has not applied new and revised standards, amendments or interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group is currently assessing the impact of the adoption of such new and revised standards, amendments or interpretations to the Group but is yet to be in a position to state whether they would have any material financial impact on the Group's results of operations and financial position. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the executive directors of the Company ("CODM"). The CODM reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segment based on these reports. - 9 - During the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group has changed the structure of its internal organisation in a manner that changes the compositions of its reportable segments by combining corporate finance advisory business and securities brokerage business. The CODM considers that the Group has three operating and reporting segments which are (i) computer and peripheral products business, (ii) financial services business (including securities brokerage business and advisory services business) and (iii) money lending business. As a result, the corresponding information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been restated. The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments based on adjusted operating profit/(loss). Expenses, where appropriate, are allocated to operating segments with reference to revenue contributions of the respective segments. Unallocated expenses are not included in the result for each operating segment that is reviewed by the CODM. Segment assets consist primarily of intangible assets, inventories, account receivables, loan receivables, interest receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, bank balances held on behalf of clients and other assets. They exclude property, plant and equipment, deferred tax assets, cash and cash equivalents, income tax recoverable and other unallocated assets, which are managed centrally. Segment liabilities consist primarily of account payables, allocated bank borrowings where appropriate, allocated other payables and accrued expenses where appropriate and contract liabilities where appropriate. They exclude deferred tax liabilities, current income tax liabilities and other unallocated liabilities, which are managed centrally. Unaudited For the six months ended 30 September 2019 Computer and peripheral Financial Money products services lending business business business Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from external customers 368,311 4,266 4,922 377,499 Cost of sales from external customers (359,209) - - (359,209) 9,102 4,266 4,922 18,290 Selling expenses (235) - - (235) General and administrative expenses (5,909) (5,284) (185) (11,378) Expected credit loss on financial assets, net 78 (2,121) (669) (2,712) Other gains 928 379 - 1,307 Finance costs (1,747) - - (1,747) Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 2,217 (2,760) 4,068 3,525 Unallocated expenses (13,297) Loss before income tax (9,772) Income tax expense (413) Loss for the period (10,185) - 10 - Unaudited For the six months ended 30 September 2018 (Restated) Computer and peripheral Financial Money products services lending business business business Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from external customers 372,185 16,467 3,214 391,866 Cost of sales from external customers (362,245) - - (362,245) 9,940 16,467 3,214 29,621 Selling expenses (233) - - (233) General and administrative expenses (3,119) (9,669) (195) (12,983) Other gains 600 738 - 1,338 Finance costs (737) - - (737) Adjusted operating profit 6,451 7,536 3,019 17,006 Unallocated expenses (10,336) Profit before income tax 6,670 Income tax expense (1,216) Profit for the period 5,454 Interest revenue of HK$8,881,000 (Last Corresponding Period: HK$7,901,000) was included in revenue from external customers, contributed by money lending business segment of HK$4,922,000 (Last Corresponding Period: HK$3,214,000) and securities brokerage business segment of HK$3,959,000 (Last Corresponding Period: HK$4,687,000), respectively. - 11 - The following tables present segment assets, segment liabilities and capital expenditure as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019. Unaudited As at 30 September 2019 Computer and peripheral Financial Money products services lending business business business Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 323,775 234,529 127,909 686,213 Segment liabilities 227,375 58,135 - 285,510 Capital expenditure - - - - Audited As at 31 March 2019 Computer and peripheral Financial Money products services lending business business business Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 284,420 167,239 30,448 482,107 Segment liabilities 73,915 18,212 - 92,127 Capital expenditure 12,089 79 - 12,168 - 12 - The reconciliations of segment assets to total assets and segment liabilities to total liabilities are provided as follows: Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 686,213 482,107 Cash and cash equivalents 5,141 15,569 Property, plant and equipment 270,273 275,378 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 787 1,018 Deferred tax assets 7,931 8,292 Investment accounted for using equity method 5,999 30,000 Income tax recoverable 2,410 1,552 Total assets 978,754 813,916 Segment liabilities 285,510 92,127 Deferred tax liabilities 232 310 Bank borrowings 83,317 84,610 Current income tax liabilities 1,545 1,127 Other unallocated liabilities 1,204 420 Total liabilities 371,808 178,594 Majority of the Group's revenue were derived from in Hong Kong. - 13 - 5. EXPENSES BY NATURE Expenses included in cost of sales, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses are analysed as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Cost of inventories sold 359,209 362,245 Auditor's remuneration 687 751 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,884 4,153 Amortization of intangible assets 620 620 Legal and professional fees 1,616 855 Employee benefit expenses 8,247 8,268 Equity-settled share option expenses - 1,541 Operating lease rentals of premises 1,599 1,537 Building management fee 1,036 785 Services fee for broker supplies system 668 669 Expected credit loss on financial assets, net: 644 - Loan receivables (223) - Cash client receivables 2,121 2,283 - Trade receivable (78) (456) - Interest receivable 25 (13) Others 2,797 1,986 Total 385,075 385,001 6. FINANCE COSTS Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Finance costs - Interest expenses on bank borrowings 3,158 1,839 7. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current income tax 130 - Hong Kong profits tax 1,820 Deferred income tax 283 - Hong Kong profits tax (604) 413 1,216 - 14 - The Group is subject to both Hong Kong profits tax and PRC corporate income tax. Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% for the periods on the estimated assessable profits arising in or derived from Hong Kong. The subsidiary in the PRC is subjected to PRC corporate income tax at the rate of 25% for the periods. No PRC corporate income tax has been provided as the PRC subsidiary has no assessable profits for the periods. LOSS/EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of basic loss per share (Last Corresponding Period: basic earnings per share) is based on the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the Current Period of approximately HK$10,185,000 (Last Corresponding Period: profit of approximately HK$5,454,000) and of the weighted average number of approximately 4,363,028,951 (Last Corresponding Period: 4,191,241,180) ordinary shares in issue during the Current Period.

Diluted loss per share (Last Corresponding Period: diluted earnings per share) were same as the basic

loss per share (Last Corresponding Period: basic earnings per share) as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares in existence during the reporting periods. DIVIDENDS

The Board does not recommend any interim dividend for the Current Period (Last Corresponding Period: nil). PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

During the Current Period, there was no expenditures incurred for property, plant and equipment (Last Corresponding Period: approximately HK$240,738,000) and no additions for intangible assets (Last Corresponding Period : nil).

Also, during the Current Period, the Group disposed of certain property, plant and equipment with the aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$104,000 (Last Corresponding Period : approximately HK$53,000) which resulting in a loss on disposal of approximately HK$99,000 (Last Corresponding Period : gain of approximately HK$115,000). LOAN RECEIVABLES Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Loan receivables 130,300 22,300 Less: provision for impairment (7,740) (7,096) Loan receivables, net 122,560 15,204 The Group's loan receivables, which arise from its money lending business in Hong Kong, are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, unsecured, bear fixed interest rate, and repayable within one year from the dates of inception of the loan agreements. - 15 - 12. ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES, DEPOSITS, PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current - Prepayment for leasehold improvements 227 Other non-current deposits 483 483 Other assets 205 205 Total deposits, prepayments and other receivables presented as non-current assets 688 915 Current 117,089 Trade receivables (Note) 123,227 Cash client receivables 142,663 101,721 Due from clearing house - 763 259,752 225,711 Less: Impairment (34,750) (32,707) Total account receivables presented as current assets 225,002 193,004 Prepayments 355 872 Deposits and other receivables 44,938 861 Interest receivables 5,212 1,160 50,505 2,893 Less: Impairment (554) (529) Total deposits, prepayments and other receivables presented as current assets 49,951 2,364 Total account receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables 275,641 196,283 Account receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables are denominated in the following currencies: Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$ 155,119 73,217 RMB 288 307 US$ 120,234 122,759 275,641 196,283 - 16 - Note: The aging analysis of relevant trade receivables based on invoice date is as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 1 - 30 days 25,361 62,386 31 - 60 days 53,446 60,841 61 - 90 days 38,282 - 117,089 123,227 Less: Impairment (703) (781) 116,386 122,446 The Group generally grants credit periods up to 60 days to the customers of trading business. 13. ACCOUNT PAYABLES, OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Account payables: Cash client payables (Note a) 57,801 17,834 Due to cleaning house (Note b) 146 - Total account payables 57,947 17,834 Other payables and accrued expenses: Accrued expenses 2,516 2,386 Other payables 74 66 Total other payables and accrued expenses 2,590 2,452 Total account payables, other payables and accrued expenses 60,537 20,286 Note: The settlement terms of payables arising from securities business are normally two to three days after trade date or specific terms agreed. The majority of the cash client payables are unsecured, non-interest-bearing and repayable on demand, except where certain balances represent trades pending settlement or cash received from clients for their trading activities under the normal course of business. In presenting the amounts due to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Group has offset the gross amount of the account receivables from and the gross amount of the account payables to HKSCC. - 17 - 14. BANK BORROWINGS The maturities of the bank borrowings at the respective dates of the statement of financial position in accordance with the scheduled repayment dates are as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within one year 196,448 42,756 Between one and two years 4,861 4,950 Between two and five years 15,596 15,733 Over five years 91,114 93,074 308,019 156,513 Bank borrowings of the Group are denominated in the following currencies: Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$ 246,662 148,710 US$ 61,357 7,803 308,019 156,513 15. SHARE CAPITAL Authorised shares: As at 30 September 2019, the total authorised number of ordinary shares is 96,000 million shares (31 March 2019: 96,000 million shares) with a par value of HK$0.0008333 per share (31 March 2019: HK$0.0008333 per share). Unaudited Audited 30 September 2019 31 March 2019 Number of Number of shares Amount shares Amount '000 HK$'000 '000 HK$'000 Issued and fully paid: Ordinary shares At beginning of the period 4,384,782 3,654 4,089,492 3,408 Share issued by placing (Note) - - 300,510 250 Share repurchased and cancelled - - (5,220) (4) At end of the period 4,384,782 3,654 4,384,782 3,654 - 18 - Note: On 31 July 2018, the Company issued 300,510,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.0008333 each at price of HK$0.5 each through placement for an aggregate consideration of HK$150,255,000. 16. COMMITMENTS Operating lease commitments

The Group leases an office property under an operating lease arrangement, with the lease negotiated for terms of two years. The future aggregate minimum lease payments for the office property under non-cancellable operating lease are as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Not later than 1 year 474 1,895 Later than 1 year and not later than 5 years - - 474 1,895 Capital commitments

In addition to the operating lease commitments detailed in note (a) above, the Group had the following capital commitments at the end of the reporting period: Unaudited Audited 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Contracted, but not provided for: 10,000 Investment accounted for using equity method 10,000 Investment in subsidiary 3,978 - Leasehold improvements 1,833 1,833 Office equipment 32 80 15,843 11,913 - 19 - BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECT The Group was principally engaged in (i) computer and peripheral products business and (ii) financial services business. Computer and peripheral products business

The Group operates in the computer and peripheral products industry which is dynamic and competitive and there have been constant changes in new technologies in the industry. During the period under review, the global economy remained fragile and challenging and the overall market competition remained intensive. Attributed to these market conditions, the Group effectively made good use of business and management strategies and appropriate inventory management to reduce the risk arising from the rapid changes of the market. The Group's overall revenue in the business segment of computer and peripheral products decrease from approximately HK$372.2 million to approximately HK$368.3 million during the period under review. In view of such market conditions, the Group continuously keeps on tight control of its operations. The Group focused on enhancing operation efficiency and implementing various cost control measures. The Group also managed to further enhance its long term and close business relationships with suppliers and customers. The Group continues to monitor the market trends and takes prompt and appropriate actions to adjust our business strategies and allocates resources effectively under different market conditions. Financial services business

The financial services business that the Group operates mainly includes (i) financial services business comprising securities brokerage services and advisory services business; and (ii) money lending business.

Financial services business

During the period under review, the global economic and financial market continued to fluctuate and the China's economic slowdown which brought uncertainties to the overall business environment. For the Current Period, the Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$4.3 million and an operating loss of approximately HK$2.8 million in the business segment of financial services business. - 20 - Money lending business The Group engaged in money lending business through an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which holds a money lender licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to carry out money lending business in Hong Kong. The Group is able to engage in the provision of loan financing including but not limited to personal loans and business loans under the scope of Money Lenders Ordinance, Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong. The Group recorded an increase in total revenue of this business segment from approximately HK$3.2 million in Last Corresponding Period to approximately HK$4.9 million for the Current Period. The Group continued to make efforts to develop the money lending business. Even though the market competition of the money lending industry in Hong Kong is increasing and also the uncertain external business environment, the loan demand in Hong Kong remains robust during recent years. The Group continued to make efforts to develop the money lending business and the Group believes that the money lending business will have a promising prospect. LOOKING AHEAD Looking ahead, the management are confident with the future development of the Group. The Group will continue to adhere to our principle of steady development, and positively cope with any challenges and capture suitable opportunities. The Group will continue to dedicate to exploiting new business opportunities in other sectors from time to time, such as other financial services sectors, insurance sectors or other business sectors, in order to further diversify and broaden revenue sources of the Group and generate fabulous returns and long-term values for the Shareholders. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue and Gross Profit Margin Revenue by business segments for the Group's revenue for the Current Period is as follows: Computer and peripheral products business: approximately HK$368.3 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$3.9 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$372.2 million

Financial services business: approximately HK$4.3 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$12.2 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$16.5 million

Money lending business: approximately HK$4.9 million, being an increase of approximately HK$1.7 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$3.2 million - 21 - The Group's total revenue for the period was approximately HK$377.5 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$14.4 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$391.9 million. The decrease was mainly attributable to decrease in revenue derived from computer and peripheral products business and financial services business, which was partially offset by the increase in revenue contribution from money lending business. Gross profit margin for the period was approximately 4.8% (Last Corresponding Period: approximately 7.6%). Decrease in gross profit margin was mainly caused by the relatively lower gross profit margin earned from computer and peripheral products business and lower gross profit earned from financial services business for the period. Selling Expenses The decrease in selling expenses by approximately HK$0.02 million was mainly due to the decrease in testing fee. General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses for the period increased by approximately HK$2.0 million from the Last Corresponding Period, which was mainly due to the increase in depreciation of property, plant and equipment, legal and professional fees, entertainment and building management fee which was partially offset by the decrease in share option expenses. Expected Credit Loss on Financial Assets The Group has adopted HKFRS 9 to replace HKAS 39 for annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2018. Adoption of HKFRS 9 resulted in charge of expected credit loss on financial assets of approximately HK$2.7 million for the Current Period. Other Gains The Group's other gains for the Current Period was approximately HK$1.4 million, being a decrease of approximately HK$0.2 million when compared to the other gains in Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$1.6 million. The decrease was mainly due to loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and the decrease in handling fee income, which was partially offset by the increase in bank interest income and exchange gains during the period. Finance Costs Finance costs for the period was approximately HK$3.2 million, being an increase of approximately HK$1.4 million when compared to the Last Corresponding Period of approximately HK$1.8 million. The increase was mainly attributable to more bank interest expenses being incurred due to the increase in bank borrowings during the Current Period. - 22 - Income Tax Income tax expense for the period was approximately HK$0.4 million (Last Corresponding Period: approximately HK$1.2 million), the change was mainly due to the decrease in deferred tax assets and assessable profits for the period. (Loss)/Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company The loss attributed to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately HK$10.2 million (Last Corresponding Period: profit attributable to equity holders of the Company of approximately HK$5.5 million), resulted in a basic loss per share of HK0.23 cent (Last Corresponding Period: basic earnings per share HK0.13 cent) and diluted loss per share of HK0.23 cent (Last Corresponding Period: diluted earnings per share HK0.13 cent). Inventories, Loan Receivables and Account Receivables The Group has enhanced the inventory control policy to manage business risks associated with its principal activities. Inventories as at 30 September 2019 was approximately HK$4.2 million (31 March 2019: nil). The overall inventories turnover days remained fairly stable for the Current Period. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's loan receivables amounted to HK$122.6 million, which arise from its money lending business in Hong Kong, are all repayable within one year from the dates of inception of the loan agreements and an impairment allowance of approximately HK$0.6 million was provided for the Current Period. The Group continues to closely monitor the settlements from its customers on a going basis to manage the credit risk from time to time. The Group's account receivables increased by approximately HK$32.0 million, from approximately HK$193.0 million as at 31 March 2019 to approximately HK$225.0 million as at 30 September 2019. The Group recorded an expected credit loss on trade receivables and cash client receivables of approximately HK$2.0 million for the Current Period. Liquidity, Financial Resources and Treasury Policy The Group maintained a solid financial position during the period. As at 30 September 2019, cash and cash equivalents of the Group amounted to approximately HK$123.5 million (31 March 2019: approximately HK$201.7 million), and the Group's net assets amounted to approximately HK$606.9 million (31 March 2019: approximately HK$635.3 million). As at 30 September 2019, there was approximately HK$308.0 million outstanding bank borrowings balance (31 March 2019: approximately HK$156.5 million). As at 30 September 2019, the current ratio was approximately 1.7 (calculated by dividing the total current assets by total current liabilities). - 23 - The Group has adopted a prudent treasury policy and thus maintained a healthy liquidity position throughout the period. The Group strives to reduce credit risk by performing ongoing credit assessments and evaluations of the financial status of its customers. To manage liquidity risk, the Board closely monitors the Group's liquidity position to ensure that the liquidity structure of the Group's assets, liabilities and other commitments can meet its funding requirements from time to time. The Group's financial resources are sufficient to support its business operations. Capital Structure and Fund Raising Activities The capital of the Company comprises only ordinary shares. No fund raising activities conducted by the Company during the Current Period. As at 30 September 2019, the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue and fully paid was 4,384,782,000. Capital Commitments Other than disclosed in Note 16(b) to the interim condensed consolidated financial information in this report, the Group had no other capital commitments as at 30 September 2019. Pledge of Assets As at 30 September 2019, the Group has pledged the properties with carrying values of approximately HK$268.5 million (31 March 2019: approximately HK$273.2 million) to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group. Foreign Currency Exposure The Group exposes to certain foreign currency risk primarily with respect to Renminbi ("RMB") and United States dollar ("US$") as most of the transactions are denominated in Hong Kong dollar ("HK$"), RMB and US$. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk primarily through expenses transactions that are denominated in currencies other than the functional currencies of the group companies. During the period, the Group generated a foreign exchange gain of approximately HK$0.6 million (Last Corresponding Period: approximately HK$0.5 million). The Group manages its exposures to foreign currency transactions by monitoring the level of foreign currency receipts and payments and ensures that the net exposure to foreign exchange risk is kept to an acceptable level. During the period, the Group has not used any forward exchange contract to hedge against foreign exchange risk as management considers its exposure as not significant. The Group will continue to manage the net exposure of foreign exchange risk to keep at an acceptable level from time to time. Contingent Liabilities The Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019. - 24 - INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Current Period. PURCHASE, SALES OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the Current Period, the trustee of the share award scheme adopted by the Company on 14 March 2019, pursuant to the terms of the rules and trust deed of the share award scheme, purchased on the Stock Exchange a total of 41,484,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a total consideration of approximately HK$21,135,000. Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the Current Period. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Board is committed to achieving high standards of corporate governance to safeguard the interest of the Company's shareholders and to enhance corporate value and accountability. During the Current Period, the Company has applied the principles and complied with the applicable code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, except in relation to CG Code provisions A.2.1, as more particularly described below. CG Code provision A.2.1 Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of Chairman and CEO should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. The division of responsibilities between the Chairman and CEO should be clearly established and set out in writing. The current Chairman and CEO of the Company is Mr. George Lu. The Board believes that vesting the roles of both Chairman and CEO in the same person will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Directors and the management of the Company. Mr. George Lu has extensive experience in the industry which is beneficial and of great value to the overall development of the Company. The Board is of the view that although the Chairman is also the CEO, the balance of power and authority is ensured by the operation of the Board, which comprises experienced individuals and meets from time to time to discuss issues affecting operation of the Company. The Board also believes that the current structure is conducive to strong and consistent leadership, enabling the Company to make and implement decisions promptly and efficiently. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company had adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard of dealings according to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issues (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. The Company had made specific enquiries of all Directors and was not aware of any non-compliance with the required standard of dealings and its code of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors during the Current Period. - 25 - REVIEW OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") has reviewed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters, including a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the interim period with the Directors. The Audit Committee comprises three independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Loo Hong Shing Vincent, Mr. Zhu Shouzhong and Mr. Li Huaqiang. PUBLICATION The interim results announcement of the Company for the Current Period is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and our Company respectively. The interim report will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and made available on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company respectively in due course. By order of the Board Huabang Financial Holdings Limited George Lu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 20 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. George Lu; the Non- Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny; and the independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Loo Hong Shing Vincent, Mr. Li Huaqiang and Mr. Zhu Shouzhong. - 26 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:19:06 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 06:27a Equities back in favour for sovereign investors in third quarter RE 06:25a NMC HEALTH : s) in Company PU 06:25a ADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Embarks on One of the Largest Predictive Maintenance Projec... PU 06:25a TURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index PU 06:25a KINGBOARD LAMINATES : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's Website PU 06:20a JEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat Plc PU 06:20a HUABANG FINANCIAL : Interim results for the six months ended 30 september 2019 PU 06:20a NATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Report on Consumer Complaints – January–September 2019 PU 06:20a JEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV PU 06:20a COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc PU