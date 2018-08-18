Huading Awards Group Releases Global Top 100 Best Known and Respected Celebrities List

Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg Top the List

The Huading Awards™ (huadingaward.com), organized by the Huading Awards Group in collaboration with Lansion Media (lansionmedia.com), the data-driven agency responsible for data collection and analysis, released today the Global Top 100 Best Known and Respected Public Figures List of the most famous and talked about celebrities in China.

“Considering the prevailing scandalous ‘Me Too’ environment, the Huading 100 shines a light on those celebrities who project positive images and can serve as aspirational role models,” stated awards founder Haige Wang.

Taking top spots on the list this year are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Nicole Kidman. Rounding out the top 10 are Tom Hanks, Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Tom Cruise, Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins and Sterling K. Brown.

This is the 9th time that the Huading Awards Group has released the list of 100 celebrities nominated by Chinese media editors, producers and entertainment reporters to be the basis of a public image satisfaction survey. Selected by third-party research institutions for the Chinese audience aged 18-45, criteria include professional achievement, ethical standards, social influence and philanthropy. Lansion Media is the data-driven market research organization responsible for the process of data collection and analysis behind the Huading Awards. The world-renowned awards represent the voice and choice of the Chinese people.

The entire list can be found at huadingaward.com.

The Top 100 global celebrities include celebrities in the fields of film, television, music and public image. These celebrities have performed exceptionally well in past years, both in terms of professional achievement and public good. Many celebrities who promoted the “Me Too” campaign are also on the list, such as Lady Gaga and Hugh Jackman. In addition, the Huading Awards Group launched the "Declaration of Self-Discipline of Hollywood Celebrities and Social Responsibility." This declaration represents the voice of Hollywood's positive energy.

Previous Huading Awards attendees include Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Jackie Chan, Jeremy Irons, Mel Gibson, Natalie Portman, Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Orlando Bloom and Quentin Tarantino.

“We are delighted to be returning to Hollywood,” added Mr. Wang. “The Huading 100 List and Awards represent who most people in the world regard as the most popular entertainment celebrities with positive personal brands. And with so many celebrities receiving such negative publicity, they come at a most propitious time.”

ABOUT THE HUADING AWARDS

The Huading Awards (huadingaward.com), established in 2007 by the Huading Awards Group, operated by Global Talents Media Group (gtmg.us), seek to bridge the gap between the Chinese and American entertainment industries, bringing together celebrities and influential industry leaders from both countries in a celebration of excellence and cross-cultural understanding. Award nominees are selected by an entertainment committee of media editors, producers and journalists and the ceremony honors multiple forms of global entertainment. Winners reflect the Chinese people’s choices for the best films, TV, music, and celebrity public images.

