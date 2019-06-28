Log in
Huajin International : POLL RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/28/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華津國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2738)

POLL RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of Huajin International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2019 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the AGM for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2019.

Poll results of the AGM

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 600,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

All resolutions were approved by the Shareholders and details of the poll results are as follows:

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary resolutions

(Note)

For

Against

1.

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial

451,402,000

0

statements, the reports of the Directors and the independent

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Luo Canwen as an executive Director of

451,402,000

0

the Company;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Chen Chunniu as an executive Director of

451,402,000

0

the Company;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Wu Chi Keung as an independent

451,402,000

0

non-executive Director of the Company; and

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

1

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary resolutions

(Note)

For

Against

2.

(d) To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the

451,402,000

0

Directors.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's

451,402,000

0

auditor and authorize the Board to fix the remuneration of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

auditor.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and

451,402,000

0

deal with unissued shares of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the

451,402,000

0

Company's issued shares.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors of the

451,402,000

0

Company by resolution no. 4 to issue shares by adding the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

amount of shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate

granted by resolution no. 5.

Note: The number of votes and percentage of voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the AGM in person, or by authorised corporate representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast by way of poll in favour of each of the above resolutions, all resolutions set out above were passed as ordinary resolutions.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

Shareholders may refer to the notice of the AGM and the Circular issued to the Shareholders for details of the above resolutions.

By order of the Board

Huajin International Holdings Limited

Xu Songqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is comprised of Mr. Xu Songqing (Chairman), Mr. Luo Canwen (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Chen Chunniu and Mr. Xu Songman as executive Directors, Mr. Xu Jianhong as non-executive Director, and Mr. Goh Choo Hwee, Mr. Tam Yuk Sang Sammy and Mr. Wu Chi Keung as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Huajin International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 12:40:11 UTC
