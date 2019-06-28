Huajin International : POLL RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華津國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2738)

POLL RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of Huajin International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2019 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the AGM for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2019.

Poll results of the AGM

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 600,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

All resolutions were approved by the Shareholders and details of the poll results are as follows: