Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huajin International : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華津國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2738)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Huajin International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 by not less than 150% as compared to that of approximately RMB6.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Based on the relevant information currently available, the Board considers that such increase in profit was primarily attributable to, among others, the following factors:

  1. net realised gain on derivative financial instruments in amount of approximately RMB2.1 million was recognised by the Group during the year of 2019 as compared to net realised loss on derivative financial instruments in amount of approximately RMB27.3 million recognised during the year of 2018;
  2. gain of approximately RMB6.9 million on disposal of 80% equity interest in a subsidiary in the second half of 2019;
  3. the decrease in finance costs due to reduced average borrowing level in the year of 2019 when compared with the year of 2018; and
  4. nevertheless, the combined positive effect of the increase in profit and reduction in expenses was partially offset by a reduction in the average processing fee (being the difference between the selling price and the cost of direct materials) charged for the Group's products resulting in the drop of gross profit in the year of 2019.

1

The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on figures and information made available to the Board as at the date hereof and is not based on any figures or information which has been reviewed by the audit committee or the independent auditors of the Company. The actual audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 may be different from the financial information disclosed herein and are expected to be published by late March 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huajin International Holdings Limited

Xu Songqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is comprised of Mr. Xu Songqing (Chairman), Mr. Luo Canwen (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Chen Chunniu and Mr. Xu Songman as executive Directors, Mr. Xu Jianhong as non-executive Director, and Mr. Goh Choo Hwee, Mr. Tam Yuk Sang Sammy and Mr. Wu Chi Keung as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Huajin International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:27:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aBG STAFFING, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBASIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBRINKS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aCBDMD : CBD PM and CBD Freeze Awarded 2020 Product of the Year
BU
06:01aAVANTOR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
PR
06:01aBAMBUSER PUBL : signs Live Video Shopping agreement with Soft Goat
AQ
06:01aHEIMSTADEN : has strengthen the management
AQ
06:01aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Robert Dumas awarded financial industry Top 25 honour in the Personal Insurer category by Finance et Investissement
AQ
06:01aNEWS : U.S. Housing Supply Reaches New Low
PR
06:01aAZURE POWER : to Announce Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Ended December 31, 2019 After the Market Closes on February 11, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
4INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group