Huajin International : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華津國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2738)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Huajin International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 by not less than 150% as compared to that of approximately RMB6.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Based on the relevant information currently available, the Board considers that such increase in profit was primarily attributable to, among others, the following factors: