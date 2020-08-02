Huajun : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE SALE SHARES IN WUXI HUIYUAN

POSSIBLE FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE DISPOSAL AND THE PROPOSED USE OF PROCEEDS

Immediately after the Completion, Wuxi Huiyuan will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of Wuxi Huiyuan will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.

It is expected that the Company will recognise a gain in its consolidated income statement of approximately RMB22 million arising from the Disposal, which is calculated by reference to the carrying value of the Company's investment in Wuxi Huiyuan and the Consideration. The actual amount of gain arising from the Disposal to be recognised by the Group will be subject to final audit by the Company's auditors.

The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Disposal to supplement the general working capital of the Company.

Shareholders should note that the above figures are for illustrative purpose only. The actual gain on the Disposal may be different from the above and will be determined based on the financial position of Wuxi Huiyuan on the date of the Completion and the review by the Company's auditors.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL

The Board considers that the Disposal will enhance the Group's focus on other core business segments with faster return. The Directors are of the view that the Disposal will improve the liquidity and overall financial position of the Group.

Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the Disposal is fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but fall below 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and will be subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.