Huajun : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

02/12/2020 | 07:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

華君國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 377)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF

POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

THE MOU

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 February 2020 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Vendors, entered into a non-legally binding MOU with the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in relation to the Potential Transactions.

The MOU is non-legally binding and is subject to, among others, the execution of the formal agreement. The terms of the formal agreement for the Potential Transactions have not yet been determined.

GENERAL MATTERS

The Potential Transactions, if materialized, may constitute notifiable transactions for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and further announcement will be made by the Company when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules. No binding agreement in relation to the Potential Transactions has been entered into by the Purchaser as at the date of this announcement.

As the Potential Transactions may or may not materialize, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Principal terms of the MOU

Date:

:

12 February 2020

Parties

:

Purchaser

:

Huajun Hot Spring Resort Hotel Co., Ltd.* (華君溫泉

度假酒店有限公司)

Vendor A

:

Yingkou Bohai Pearl Cultural and Sports Tourism

Development Investment Centre (Limited

Partnership)* (營口渤海明珠文體旅遊發展投資中心

（有限合夥）)

Vendor B

:

Yingkou Hongyuntong Logistics Co., Ltd.* (營口鴻運

通物流有限公司)

As at the date of this announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendors and their ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

Assets to be acquired

Pursuant to the MOU, the Purchaser intends to purchase and the Vendors intend to sell the entire equity interest in the Target Company. As of the date of this announcement, as notified by the Vendors, Vendor A and Vendor B hold 99.99% and 0.01% equity interest in the Target Company respectively. The principal businesses of the Target Company and its subsidiaries include property development, catering services, hotel management and food retail.

General Matters

The Potential Transactions, if materialized, may constitute notifiable transactions for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and further announcement will be made by the Company in regard when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules. No binding agreement in relation to the Potential Transactions has been entered into by the Purchaser as at the date of this announcement.

As the Potential Transactions may or may not materialize, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the meanings given to them as below:

"Board"

The board of Directors

"Company"

Huajun International Group Limited (華君國際集團有限公

)(Stock Code: 377), a company incorporated in Bermuda

with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third

the independent third party(ies) who is/are, to the best of the

Party(ies)"

Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made

all reasonable enquiry, independent of and not connected

with the Company and the connected person(s) (as defined

in the Listing Rules) of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"MOU"

the memorandum of understanding dated 12 February 2020

entered into between the Purchaser and the Vendors

"Potential Transactions"

the intended sale and purchase of the entire equity interest in

the Target Company and related interests in its subsidiaries

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of

this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region and Taiwan

"Purchaser"

Huajun Hot Spring Resort Hotel Co., Ltd.*(華君溫泉度假

酒店有限公司), a limited liability company established in

the PRC and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$1.00 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholders"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target Company"

Huajun Real Estate (Gaizhou) Co., Ltd.* (華君置業（蓋州）

有限公司), a limited liability established in the PRC with

99.99% and 0.01% equity interest held by Vendor A and

Vendor B, respectively

"Vendors"

collectively, the Vendor A and the Vendor B

"Vendor A"

Yingkou Bohai Pearl Cultural and Sports Tourism

Development Investment Centre (Limited Partnership)* (

口渤海明珠文體旅遊發展投資中心（有限合夥）), a limited

partnership established in the PRC

"Vendor B"

Yingkou Hongyuntong Logistics Co., Ltd.* (營口鴻運通物

流有限公司), a limited liability company established in the

PRC

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

Huajun International Group Limited

Meng Guang Bao

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Guang Bao, Ms. Zhang Ye, Mr. Guo Song and Mr. Zeng Hongbo as executive Directors; and Mr. Zheng Bailin, Mr. Shen Ruolei and Mr. Pun Chi Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Huajun Holdings Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:08:02 UTC
