Huajun : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

HUAJUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

華君國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 377)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF

POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

THE MOU

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 February 2020 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Vendors, entered into a non-legally binding MOU with the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in relation to the Potential Transactions.

The MOU is non-legally binding and is subject to, among others, the execution of the formal agreement. The terms of the formal agreement for the Potential Transactions have not yet been determined.

GENERAL MATTERS

The Potential Transactions, if materialized, may constitute notifiable transactions for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and further announcement will be made by the Company when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules. No binding agreement in relation to the Potential Transactions has been entered into by the Purchaser as at the date of this announcement.