Huanxi Media : APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS (in PDF)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

CONFIRMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Reference is made to the announcement of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") dated 27 August 2018 in relation to the Resignation of the Auditors (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board hereby announces that the Board, with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Board, has confirmed the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong as the new auditors of the Group to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only