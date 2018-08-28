Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huanxi Media : APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:42am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

CONFIRMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Reference is made to the announcement of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") dated 27 August 2018 in relation to the Resignation of the Auditors (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board hereby announces that the Board, with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Board, has confirmed the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong as the new auditors of the Group to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Huanxi Media Group Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aMIPOX : Released "Mipox Way"
PU
01:19aDollar rises against yen as U.S.-Mexico trade deal boosts sentiment
RE
01:19aANTHEM : Cruz blasts opponent, touts conservative record in Palestine
AQ
01:18aPARKSON RETAIL ASIA PTE : Vietnam in the forefront of Parkson Reail Asia's losses
AQ
01:18aVN-Index struggles to maintain rally
AQ
01:18aSANSIRI PUBLIC : Thai group Sansiri officially enters Vietnamese property market
AQ
01:17aAYO - It’s not only about land, it’s also the economy
AQ
01:17aMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho facing 'biggest challenge he has had in football' says Gary Neville
AQ
01:17aTELKOM SOC : South Africa IT spending and call rates cut
AQ
01:17aCD PROJEKT : summarizes the first half of 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.