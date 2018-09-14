Log in
Huanxi Media : COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

09/14/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") dated 24 May 2018, 14 June 2018, 15 August 2018 and 11 September 2018 respectively (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the issuance of the New Shares and the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that as of the date of this announcement, all the conditions to Completion have been satisfied, and the Company allotted and issued 150,000,000 New Shares to Unique Swift on 14 September 2018 pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Huanxi Media Group Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:02:00 UTC
