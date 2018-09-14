Huanxi Media : COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") dated 24 May 2018, 14 June 2018, 15 August 2018 and 11 September 2018 respectively (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the issuance of the New Shares and the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that as of the date of this announcement, all the conditions to Completion have been satisfied, and the Company allotted and issued 150,000,000 New Shares to Unique Swift on 14 September 2018 pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

