Huanxi Media : DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR (in PDF)

03/28/2019 | 11:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

This announcement is made by Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 14A.47 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 February 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Agreements. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things,

(i)further details of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated therein; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its opinion and recommendations to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Agreements; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Agreements; (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules; and (v) a notice of the SGM, is expected to be dispatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before 29 March 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the date of the dispatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 29 April 2019.

By Order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

*  For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Huanxi Media Group Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:25:03 UTC
