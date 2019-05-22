Huanxi Media : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Notes:

All resolutions at the Meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Listing Rules ") and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

To ascertain a member's entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 6 June 2019 to Wednesday, 12 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 June 2019.

Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by a duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy.

The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the board of Directors) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be delivered to the office of the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 10 June 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding any adjourned Meeting.

No instrument appointing a proxy shall be valid after the expiration of twelve (12) months from the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at a meeting or an adjourned meeting in a case where the Meeting was originally held within twelve (12) months from such date.

Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.