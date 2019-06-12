Huanxi Media : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the SGM (the "Notice") of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 23 May 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that, as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution"), the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM.

Details of the poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows:

Number of Shares Voted Ordinary Resolution (Approximate %) For Against To approve, confirm and ratify the Agreements 1,086,047,162 146,407 (as defined and described in the Company's (99.99%) (0.01%) circular dated 23 May 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Note: Please refer to the Notice for the full text of the resolution. The number of votes and percentage of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who attended and voted at the SGM in person, by authorized corporate representative or by proxy.

* For identification purposes only