Huanxi Media : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Huanxi Media : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019

06/12/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the SGM (the "Notice") of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 23 May 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that, as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution"), the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM.

Details of the poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows:

Number of Shares Voted

Ordinary Resolution

(Approximate %)

For

Against

To approve, confirm and ratify the Agreements

1,086,047,162

146,407

(as defined and described in the Company's

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

circular dated 23 May 2019) and the transactions

contemplated thereunder.

Note: Please refer to the Notice for the full text of the resolution. The number of votes and percentage of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who attended and voted at the SGM in person, by authorized corporate representative or by proxy.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 3,154,655,408 Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, Tairong Holdings which holds an aggregate of 438,625,528 Shares, representing approximately 13.90% of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the SGM, was required to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder apart from Tairong Holdings had to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM was 2,716,029,880 Shares, representing approximately 86.10% of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the SGM.

There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on the Resolution at the SGM. There was no Shareholder who was eligible to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and, save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. No parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.

By Order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Huanxi Media Group Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:08:05 UTC
