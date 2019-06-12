Huanxi Media : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 3,154,655,408 Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, Tairong Holdings which holds an aggregate of 438,625,528 Shares, representing approximately 13.90% of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the SGM, was required to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder apart from Tairong Holdings had to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM was 2,716,029,880 Shares, representing approximately 86.10% of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the SGM.
There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on the Resolution at the SGM. There was no Shareholder who was eligible to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and, save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. No parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.