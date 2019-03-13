Log in
Huanxi Media : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUBSCRIPTION FOR NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

03/13/2019 | 06:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ON SUBSCRIPTION FOR NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company") dated 12 March 2019 in relation to, among others, the Subscription Agreement. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The board of directors of the Company would add that, pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the conditions under the Subscription Agreement have to be satisfied or waived one (1) Business Day before the long stop date, which is the date falling one month after the date of the Subscription Agreement (i.e. 12 April 2019). Save for the above information, the contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Su Tuong Sing, David and Mr. Li Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Huanxi Media Group Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 10:03:01 UTC
