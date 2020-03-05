Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huanxi Media : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE STREAMING PLATFORM OF "HUANXI.COM"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF

THE STREAMING PLATFORM OF "HUANXI.COM" (歡喜首映 )

This is a voluntary announcement made by Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide shareholders and potential investors with business updates on the development of the Group's streaming platform of "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ).

Development of the Streaming Platform of "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 )

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company dated 23 January 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to a cooperation agreement. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Group has commenced a strategic cooperation with Beijing ByteDance Network Technology Limited* (北京字節跳動網絡技術有限公司) ("ByteDance") to arrange for

cinema films to be broadcasted on the platforms under ByteDance, including but not limited to "Xigua" (西瓜視頻) and "Toutiao" (今日頭條). The market response was

satisfactory, far exceeding our expectations.

In addition, since December 2019, the Group launched a Documentary Channel on its "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ) platform, together with a series of cinema films and internet dramas to which it has exclusive broadcast rights within the PRC, including but not

limited to the films Two Tigers (兩只老虎), The Whistleblower (吹哨人) and The Wild Goose Lake (南方車站的聚會). These initiatives have contributed to a significant growth

*  For identification purposes only

1

in the user base of "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ), being the Group's own platform, whose total number of active users exceeded thirteen million (13,000,000) for January and February 2020. As of the date of this announcement, "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ), being the Group's streaming platform, has accumulated over two million (2,000,000) fee-paying subscribers, while downloads for the mobile application of "huanxi.com" (歡 喜首映 ) went over eleven million (11,000,000) in total. In addition to continuously optimising and updating contents on the platform to promote its development, the Group will also successively launch more new contents on "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ), including, without limitation, Sheep Without a Shepherd (誤殺), a film directed by Sam Quah; Leap (奪冠 ) (originally titled Leap (中國女排)), a film directed by Chan Ho Sun Peter (to be broadcasted following the conclusion of cinema screening); One Second (一秒鐘), a film

directed by Zhang Yimou (to be broadcasted following the conclusion of cinema screening); Run For Young (風犬少年的天空), an internet drama directed by Zhang

Yibai; as well as foreign internet dramas Snowpiercer (雪國列車) and World on Fire (戰 火浮生). The Group intends to leverage on the "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ) platform as a driver for its business growth in the foreseeable future.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Huanxi Media Group Limited

Xiang Shaokun, Steven

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Ping (Chairman) and Mr. Xiang Shaokun, Steven (Chief Executive Officer) as executive Directors, Mr. Ning Hao and Mr. Xu Zheng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen, Mr. Li Xiaolong and Mr. Wang Hong as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Huanxi Media Group Limited published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:53aTATNEFT : 05.03.2020 Essential Fact Message On Certain Decisions Taken by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board)
PU
06:53aDBV TECHNOLOGIES : 6-k
PU
06:53aLIU CHONG HING INVESTMENT : Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
06:53aSINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06:53aRYANAIR : Launches 19.99 Rescue Fares For Flybe Customers
PU
06:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc 38.5b AMENDMENT
PU
06:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b
PU
06:53aNASDAQ : Convening of annual general meeting af LR Realkredit A/S
PU
06:53aFASTENAL : February 2020 Sales Information
PU
06:53aERG S P A : expands in Poland. 36 MW wind far...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Swings to Loss for 2019, Cuts Dividend
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Record profit lifts Aviva shares, pays out on coronavirus claims
4INTEL CORPORATION : Finland's Nokia announces 5G partnership with Intel
5FINNAIR OYJ : Coronavirus hit to airlines could top $100 billion, Flybe collapses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group