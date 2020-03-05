Huanxi Media : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE STREAMING PLATFORM OF "HUANXI.COM"

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1003)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF

THE STREAMING PLATFORM OF "HUANXI.COM" (歡喜首映 )

This is a voluntary announcement made by Huanxi Media Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide shareholders and potential investors with business updates on the development of the Group's streaming platform of "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ).

Development of the Streaming Platform of "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 )

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company dated 23 January 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to a cooperation agreement. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Group has commenced a strategic cooperation with Beijing ByteDance Network Technology Limited* (北京字節跳動網絡技術有限公司) ("ByteDance") to arrange for

cinema films to be broadcasted on the platforms under ByteDance, including but not limited to "Xigua" (西瓜視頻) and "Toutiao" (今日頭條). The market response was

satisfactory, far exceeding our expectations.

In addition, since December 2019, the Group launched a Documentary Channel on its "huanxi.com" (歡喜首映 ) platform, together with a series of cinema films and internet dramas to which it has exclusive broadcast rights within the PRC, including but not

limited to the films Two Tigers (兩只老虎), The Whistleblower (吹哨人) and The Wild Goose Lake (南方車站的聚會). These initiatives have contributed to a significant growth

* For identification purposes only