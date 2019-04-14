Huaqiang Electronics Presents Heilind Asia with the “Top Ten Enterprise Award of Electronic Components”

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded
the “Top Ten Enterprise of Electronic Components” from Huaqiang
Electronics, a China media group owning online platforms, magazines and
varied electronic industry websites with more than 500,000 registered
enterprise users.
As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia received the award in
recognition of the outstanding component distribution strategy, great
performance and customer service. Huaqiang Electronics has very strict
selection criteria, including expert screening, public voting, expert
review etc., which takes several months, from thousands of companies
competing for nomination, to expert screening and come up with top
strongest companies. A number of industry benchmarks are strictly
audited before a public vote.
“We emphasize on deep inventory, flexible policies, responsive systems,
knowledgeable technical support and unsurpassed customer service. It’s
our great pleasure to be honored as “Top Ten Enterprise of Electronic
Components” from Huaqiang Electronics. We will keep bringing our
professional services to the market in future.” said Ken Liu, Branch
Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.
Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers
in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products
from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories,
with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical,
fastener/hardware and sensor products.
About Heilind Electronics:
Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com)
is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays,
switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal
blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification,
fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in
the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore
and Mainland China.
Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com)
commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout
Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific
is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It
Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com
and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190414005003/en/