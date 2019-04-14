Log in
Huaqiang Electronics Presents Heilind Asia with the “Top Ten Enterprise Award of Electronic Components”

04/14/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the “Top Ten Enterprise of Electronic Components” from Huaqiang Electronics, a China media group owning online platforms, magazines and varied electronic industry websites with more than 500,000 registered enterprise users.

As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia received the award in recognition of the outstanding component distribution strategy, great performance and customer service. Huaqiang Electronics has very strict selection criteria, including expert screening, public voting, expert review etc., which takes several months, from thousands of companies competing for nomination, to expert screening and come up with top strongest companies. A number of industry benchmarks are strictly audited before a public vote.

“We emphasize on deep inventory, flexible policies, responsive systems, knowledgeable technical support and unsurpassed customer service. It’s our great pleasure to be honored as “Top Ten Enterprise of Electronic Components” from Huaqiang Electronics. We will keep bringing our professional services to the market in future.” said Ken Liu, Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
