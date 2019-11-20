Log in
Huarong International Financial : (1) CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; AND (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

11/20/2019 | 09:20am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 993)

    1. CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; AND
  2. CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that with effect from 20 November 2019,

  1. Mr. Xu Yong has resigned as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer; and
  2. Mr. Wang Junlai has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the change of Director and with effect from 20 November 2019,

  1. Mr. Xu has ceased to be a member of each of the Executive Committee and the Risk Management Committee; and
  2. Mr. Wang has been appointed as a member of each of the Executive Committee and the Risk Management Committee.

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Xu Yong (''Mr. Xu'') has tendered his resignation as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer due to other work arrangement, with effect from 20 November 2019.

Mr. Xu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

- 1 -

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Junlai (''Mr. Wang'') has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 20 November 2019.

Set out below are the biographical details of Mr. Wang:

Wang Junlai, aged 48, has worked in the financial industry for years and possesses extensive experience in different fields such as banking, assets management, capital market and capital finance. From August 1995 to April 2000, Mr. Wang worked at the corporate business department and risk management department of the Bank of China, Jiangsu Branch. From April 2000 to May 2008, he served as the manager and senior manager successively in the China Orient Asset Management Company (the ''Orient Asset Management''). From May 2008 to May 2011, he served as the investment director in Dong Yin Development (Holdings) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orient Asset Management. From May 2011 to September 2016, he acted as the chief financial officer of China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited and successively held the positions of assistant general manager and deputy general manager. From September 2016 to March 2019, Mr. Wang worked as the chief financial officer and managing director in China Securities (International) Finance Holding Company Limited. Mr. Wang holds the professional qualification of the Certified Management Accountant and obtained a Bachelor of Economics degree from the Nanjing University in July 1995, a Master of Banking and Finance degree from the University of Southampton, England in January 2005 and a Master of Science in Real Estate degree from the University of Hong Kong in November 2011.

Mr. Wang has entered into an appointment letter with the Company on 20 November 2019 for an initial term of three years commencing from 20 November 2019 which is automatically renewable for successive terms of three years upon the expiry of the said term. He is subject to retirement for re-election at the first general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years and is eligible for re-election at each annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws. The remuneration of Mr. Wang will be determined by the Board with reference to, his duties and responsibilities, the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions and trends.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Saved for disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'')) of the Company.

Save for disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not hold any other positions with the Company or any other members of the Group, and nor does he hold any directorship in any public companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Wang as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

- 2 -

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board announces that, following the change of Director and with effect from 20 November 2019,

  1. Mr. Xu has ceased to be a member of each of the executive committee (the ''Executive Committee'') and the risk management committee of the Company (the ''Risk Management Committee''); and
  2. Mr. Wang has been appointed as a member of each of the Executive Committee and the Risk Management Committee.

The Board would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Xu for his great amount of productive work and contributions in terms of stabilizing the operation of the Company, promoting transformation and development, strengthening risk mitigation and leading the construction of workforce during his tenure. Meanwhile, the Board would also like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Wang in joining the Board. With his extensive experience in asset management, operation management, capital finance and risk management, he will take forward various works in a steady and orderly manner, creating great value for the shareholders, customers and staff.

By order of the Board

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited

Yu Meng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yu Meng and Mr. Wang Junlai as executive Directors; and Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Guan Huanfei as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:19:04 UTC
