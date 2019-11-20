Huarong International Financial : (1) CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; AND (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Junlai (''Mr. Wang'') has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 20 November 2019.

Set out below are the biographical details of Mr. Wang:

Wang Junlai, aged 48, has worked in the financial industry for years and possesses extensive experience in different fields such as banking, assets management, capital market and capital finance. From August 1995 to April 2000, Mr. Wang worked at the corporate business department and risk management department of the Bank of China, Jiangsu Branch. From April 2000 to May 2008, he served as the manager and senior manager successively in the China Orient Asset Management Company (the ''Orient Asset Management''). From May 2008 to May 2011, he served as the investment director in Dong Yin Development (Holdings) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orient Asset Management. From May 2011 to September 2016, he acted as the chief financial officer of China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited and successively held the positions of assistant general manager and deputy general manager. From September 2016 to March 2019, Mr. Wang worked as the chief financial officer and managing director in China Securities (International) Finance Holding Company Limited. Mr. Wang holds the professional qualification of the Certified Management Accountant and obtained a Bachelor of Economics degree from the Nanjing University in July 1995, a Master of Banking and Finance degree from the University of Southampton, England in January 2005 and a Master of Science in Real Estate degree from the University of Hong Kong in November 2011.

Mr. Wang has entered into an appointment letter with the Company on 20 November 2019 for an initial term of three years commencing from 20 November 2019 which is automatically renewable for successive terms of three years upon the expiry of the said term. He is subject to retirement for re-election at the first general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years and is eligible for re-election at each annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws. The remuneration of Mr. Wang will be determined by the Board with reference to, his duties and responsibilities, the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions and trends.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Saved for disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'')) of the Company.

Save for disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not hold any other positions with the Company or any other members of the Group, and nor does he hold any directorship in any public companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Wang as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.