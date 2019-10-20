Huarong International Financial : CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES TO HUARONG OVERSEAS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 993)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES TO HUARONG OVERSEAS

THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 18 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Huarong Overseas entered into the Master Deed and the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement, while Linewear, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Huarong Overseas entered into the Wide Trend Transfer Deed. Pursuant to the aforesaid Transfer Documents, the Company agreed to sell and Huarong Overseas agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Huarong Tianhai, while Linewear agreed to sell and Huarong Overseas agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Wide Trend. After taking into account the net asset value of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend on the Valuation Date, the Company and Huarong Overseas agreed that the cash consideration payable by Huarong Overseas in respect of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the Wide Trend Share Transfer shall be HK$11.23 million.

During the period between the Valuation Date and the closing date of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the period between the Valuation Date and the closing date of the Wide Trend Share Transfer, the book gains including interest income, dividend, fair value change, etc. arising from the investment projects of Huarong Tianhai, Wide Trend and Wide Trend's subsidiaries shall be attributable to Huarong Overseas, while the book interest expenses arising from the financing loans of such companies shall be borne by Huarong Overseas. Furthermore, during the aforesaid transition period, in the case that Wide Trend and its subsidiaries are obliged to pay any interest or repay any principal to any third party in accordance with their existing loan agreements, the Company shall pay the same on their behalf. However, Huarong Overseas shall upon closing repay the actual amount paid by the Company on their behalf in relation to the amount attributed to the transition period, which is expected to be no greater than HK$23 million, subject to the settlement amount at closing.

Upon completion of the Disposal, Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend will cease to be the subsidiaries of the Company and their financial statements will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.