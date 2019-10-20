|
Huarong International Financial : CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES TO HUARONG OVERSEAS
10/20/2019 | 07:46am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 993)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES TO HUARONG OVERSEAS
THE DISPOSAL
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 18 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Huarong Overseas entered into the Master Deed and the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement, while Linewear, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Huarong Overseas entered into the Wide Trend Transfer Deed. Pursuant to the aforesaid Transfer Documents, the Company agreed to sell and Huarong Overseas agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Huarong Tianhai, while Linewear agreed to sell and Huarong Overseas agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Wide Trend. After taking into account the net asset value of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend on the Valuation Date, the Company and Huarong Overseas agreed that the cash consideration payable by Huarong Overseas in respect of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the Wide Trend Share Transfer shall be HK$11.23 million.
During the period between the Valuation Date and the closing date of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the period between the Valuation Date and the closing date of the Wide Trend Share Transfer, the book gains including interest income, dividend, fair value change, etc. arising from the investment projects of Huarong Tianhai, Wide Trend and Wide Trend's subsidiaries shall be attributable to Huarong Overseas, while the book interest expenses arising from the financing loans of such companies shall be borne by Huarong Overseas. Furthermore, during the aforesaid transition period, in the case that Wide Trend and its subsidiaries are obliged to pay any interest or repay any principal to any third party in accordance with their existing loan agreements, the Company shall pay the same on their behalf. However, Huarong Overseas shall upon closing repay the actual amount paid by the Company on their behalf in relation to the amount attributed to the transition period, which is expected to be no greater than HK$23 million, subject to the settlement amount at closing.
Upon completion of the Disposal, Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend will cease to be the subsidiaries of the Company and their financial statements will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As Huarong Overseas is an indirect subsidiary of China Huarong, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, Huarong Overseas is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the Disposal constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal reach 5% or above, the Disposal is subject to the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
In addition, the Disposal is a transaction regulated under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As all applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal are less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.
The Independent Board Committee comprising all independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Guan Huanfei, has been established in respect of the Disposal. Meanwhile, the Company has appointed Somerley Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out business in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent shareholders in respect of the Disposal.
The Company will convene a special general meeting to seek independent shareholders' approval in respect of the Disposal. A circular containing, among others, details of the Disposal, a letter from the Independent Board Committee, a letter from the independent financial adviser and a notice of the special general meeting will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company on or before 8 November 2019.
THE DISPOSAL AND THE TRANSFER DOCUMENTS
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 18 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Huarong Overseas entered into the Master Deed and the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement, while Linewear, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Huarong Overseas entered into the Wide Trend Transfer Deed. Pursuant to the aforesaid Transfer Documents, the Company agreed to sell and Huarong Overseas agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Huarong Tianhai, while Linewear agreed to sell and Huarong Overseas agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Wide Trend.
The principal terms of the Transfer Documents are set out below:
Date of the Transfer Documents
18 October 2019
Parties
Parties to the Master Deed are the Company and Huarong Overseas;
Parties to the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement are the Company as seller and Huarong Overseas as purchaser;
Parties to the Wide Trend Transfer Deed are Linewear as seller and Huarong Overseas as purchaser.
Interest to be transferred
100% equity interest in Huarong Tianhai and 100% of the issued shares of Wide Trend.
Cash consideration and its payment
Based on the valuation of the respective net asset value of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend by an independent valuer on the Valuation Date (i.e. 30 September 2019), the appraised net asset value of Huarong Tianhai amounted to RMB80.33 million (equivalent to approximately HK$88.08 million), while the appraised net asset value of Wide Trend was HK$-76.85 million. Based on the above valuation, the parties determined the initial prices of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and Wide Trend Share Transfer as follows:
the initial price of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer shall be RMB80.33 million (equivalent to approximately HK$88.08 million);
the initial price of the Wide Trend Share Transfer shall be HK$1.
After taking into account the net asset value of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend on the Valuation Date, the Company and Huarong Overseas agreed that the cash consideration payable by Huarong Overseas in respect of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the Wide Trend Share Transfer shall be HK$11.23 million. Such consideration shall be paid by Huarong Overseas in cash to the bank account designated by the Company on the date mutually agreed by both parties, which is expected to be not later than 31 December 2019.
Conditions precedent
Closing of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and Wide Trend Share Transfer is conditional upon the satisfaction of all conditions precedent as stipulated in the Master Deed, the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and the Wide Trend Transfer Deed, mainly including:
the Board meeting and the special general meeting of the Company having been convened in respect of the Disposal, and the approval for the Master Deed, the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and Wide Trend Transfer Deed and the Disposal contemplated thereunder having been obtained from the Board and the independent shareholders pursuant to the relevant laws and the requirements of the Listing Rules; and
Huarong Overseas having completed the relevant internal examination and approval including but not limited to the approval from its board of directors in respect of the Master Deed, the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and Wide Trend Transfer Deed and the Disposal contemplated thereunder.
Closing
Closing of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the Wide Trend Share Transfer shall take place at a time mutually agreed by the parties in writing in the relevant Transfer Documents provided that all conditions precedent as stipulated in the Master Deed, the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and the Wide Trend Transfer Deed are satisfied. In particular, closing of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer shall take place after completion of the related registration of equity transfer, while closing of the Wide Trend Share Transfer shall take place within 30 days (or other period as agreed in writing by Linewear and Huarong Overseas) after the satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent.
Arrangement of the transition period
During the period between the Valuation Date and the closing date of the Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and the period between the Valuation Date and the closing date of the Wide Trend Share Transfer, the book gains including interest income, dividend, fair value change, etc. arising from the investment projects of Huarong Tianhai, Wide Trend and Wide Trend's subsidiaries shall be attributable to Huarong Overseas, while the book interest expenses arising from the financing loans of such companies shall be borne by Huarong Overseas. Furthermore, during the aforesaid transition period, in the case that Wide Trend and its subsidiaries are obliged to pay any interest or repay any principal to any third party in accordance with their existing loan agreements, the Company shall pay the same on their behalf. However, Huarong Overseas shall upon closing repay the actual amount paid by the Company on their behalf in relation to the amount attributed to the transition period, which is expected to be no greater than HK$23 million, subject to the settlement amount at closing.
INFORMATION ON HUARONG TIANHAI AND WIDE TREND
Huarong Tianhai is a company incorporated on 27 October 2016 under the laws of the PRC with limited liability. It is principally engaged in investment management, investment consulting, business information consulting and corporate management consulting.
Wide Trend is a company incorporated on 15 February 2017 under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. It is principally engaged in investment holding. As at the date of this announcement, Wide Trend directly owns 11 subsidiaries and such subsidiaries are mainly engaged in debt or equity investment projects in the PRC and Hong Kong, etc..
According to the financial statements of Huarong Tianhai prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the financial statements of Wide Trend prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, the audited net profit/loss of Huarong Tianhai for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 and the unaudited net profit/loss of Wide Trend for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 are as follows:
|
|
Huarong Tianhai
|
Wide Trend
|
|
For the year ended 31 December
|
For the year ended 31 December
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
audited
|
audited
|
unaudited
|
unaudited
|
|
(RMB million)
|
(RMB million)
|
(HK$ million)
|
(HK$ million)
|
Net (loss)/profit before tax
|
(3.66)
|
14.37
|
(1,446.94)
|
27.09
|
Net (loss)/profit after tax
|
(2.63)
|
11.00
|
(1,496.67)
|
20.67
On 30 September 2019, the unaudited total assets and net asset value of Huarong Tianhai were approximately RMB1,685.31 million (approximately HK$1,848.11 million) and RMB47.72 million (approximately HK$52.33 million), respectively, while the unaudited total assets and net asset value of Wide Trend were approximately HK$4,417.53 million and HK$-51.73 million, respectively.
FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE DISPOSAL AND USE OF PROCEEDS
Upon completion of the Disposal, Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend will cease to be the subsidiaries of the Company and their financial statements will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.
The Group expects to recognize a net gain of approximately HK$10.62 million from the Disposal which is the difference between the cash consideration of HK$11.23 million and the sum of unaudited net asset value of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend as at 30 September 2019 of HK$0.61 million. The financial impact mentioned above is for illustrative purpose only. The actual gains to be recognized in the consolidated financial
statements of the Group will depend on, among others, the consolidated net asset value of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend as at the date of completion and the review of the auditors of the Company when finalizing the Group's consolidated financial statements.
It is intended that the proceeds from the Disposal will be applied towards general working capital of the Group.
IV. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL
The investment projects of Huarong Tianhai and Wide Trend involve the provision of loan facilities to independent third parties or the subscription of financial instruments including debt securities, preferred shares or trust products issued by independent third parties. The repayment under such investment projects had become overdue or tends to be extended. The Directors are of the view that the Disposal will allow the Group to optimize its investment portfolio, reduce its financial pressure, lower its gearing ratio and reallocate financial and human resources to other existing businesses of the Group, thereby facilitating the realization of the Group's development strategy.
China Huarong has been providing tremendous support to the Group. Leveraging on China Huarong's extensive experience in the financial field, reputable brand image and vast customer network, the Group will seize the opportunity of business structure realignment to continue to optimize its investment portfolio in adherence to the development philosophy of "investment + investment banking", thus enhancing its competitiveness in the financial industry.
The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors whose view will be set out in the letter from the Independent Board Committee contained in the circular) consider the terms of the Disposal and the Transfer Documents are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Given Mr. Yu Meng's office-holding in China Huarong International Holdings Limited, an indirect subsidiary of China Huarong and an intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company, he has abstained from voting on the Board resolution approving the Disposal in avoidance of possible conflict of interest. Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors has any material interest in the Disposal and none of them is required to abstain from voting on the relevant Board resolution.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Group is principally engaged in brokerage and dealing of securities, futures and options contracts, margin financing, loan financing, financial advisory, direct investment, investment holding, provision of advising on corporate finance services and provision of management and consultancy services.
Linewear is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in investment holding.
Huarong Overseas is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. It is principally engaged in investment holding as well as asset restructuring, merger and acquisition.
VI. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As Huarong Overseas is an indirect subsidiary of China Huarong, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, Huarong Overseas is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the Disposal constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal reach 5% or above, the Disposal is subject to the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
In addition, the Disposal is a transaction regulated under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As all applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal are less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.
The Independent Board Committee comprising all independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Guan Huanfei, has been established in respect of the Disposal. Meanwhile, the Company has appointed Somerley Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out business in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent shareholders in respect of the Disposal.
The Company will convene a special general meeting to seek independent shareholders' approval in respect of the Disposal. A circular containing, among others, details of the Disposal, a letter from the Independent Board Committee, a letter from the independent financial adviser and a notice of the special general meeting will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company on or before 8 November 2019.
VII. DEFINITION
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors of the Company
|
"China Huarong"
|
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (中國華融
|
|
資產管理股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company
|
|
established in the PRC, the issued overseas listed foreign
|
|
shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock
|
|
code: 2799), and the ultimate controlling shareholder of
|
|
the Company and Huarong Overseas
|
"Company"
|
Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (華
|
|
融國際金融控股有限公司), a company incorporated in
|
|
Bermuda with limited liability, the issued shares of which
|
|
are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 993)
|
"connected person"
|
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing
|
|
Rules
|
"connected transaction"
|
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing
|
|
Rules
|
'Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Disposal"
|
Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and Wide Trend Share
|
|
Transfer
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
"Huarong Overseas"
|
China Huarong Overseas Investment Holdings Co.,
|
|
Limited (中國華融海外投資控股有限公司), a company
|
|
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, 91%
|
|
shares of which are indirectly owned by China Huarong as
|
|
at the date of this announcement
|
"Huarong Tianhai"
|
華融天海(上海)投資管理有限公司 (Huarong Tianhai
|
|
(Shanghai) Investment Management Company Limited*),
|
|
a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability
|
|
and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as
|
|
at the date of this announcement
|
"Huarong Tianhai
|
the transaction in respect of the transfer of 100% equity
|
Equity Transfer"
|
interest in Huarong Tianhai by the Company to Huarong
|
|
Overseas pursuant to the Huarong Tianhai Transfer
|
|
Agreement
|
"Huarong Tianhai
|
the equity transfer agreement dated 18 October 2019
|
Transfer Agreement"
|
entered into between the Company and Huarong Overseas
|
|
in connection with Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer
|
"Independent Board
|
the independent board committee established by the
|
Committee"
|
Company to advise the independent shareholders in
|
|
respect of the Disposal, the members of which comprise
|
|
all the independent non-executive Directors, namely
|
|
Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Guan
|
|
Huanfei
|
"Linewear"
|
Linewear Assets Limited, a company incorporated in the
|
|
British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a direct
|
|
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Master Deed"
|
the Master Deed dated 18 October 2019 entered into
|
|
between the Company and Huarong Overseas in
|
|
connection with Huarong Tianhai Equity Transfer and
|
|
Wide Trend Share Transfer
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose
|
|
of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau
|
|
Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"subsidiary(ies)"
|
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing
|
|
Rules
|
"Transfer Documents"
|
Master Deed, Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and
|
|
Wide Trend Transfer Deed
|
"Valuation Date"
|
30 September 2019
|
"Wide Trend"
|
Wide Trend Global Limited (廣興環球有限公司), a company
|
|
incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited
|
|
liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
|
|
Company as at the date of this announcement
|
"Wide Trend Share
|
the transaction in respect of the transfer of 100% of the
|
Transfer"
|
issued shares of Wide Trend by Linewear to Huarong
|
|
Overseas pursuant to the Wide Trend Transfer Deed
|
"Wide Trend Transfer
|
the sale and purchase deed dated 18 October 2019 entered
|
Deed"
|
into between Linewear and Huarong Overseas in respect
|
|
of the Wide Trend Share Transfer
By order of the Board
Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited
Yu Meng
Chairman
* For identification purposes only
Hong Kong, 20 October 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yu Meng and Mr. Xu Yong as executive Directors; and Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Guan Huanfei as independent non-executive Directors.
|
|