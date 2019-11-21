Huarong International Financial : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 993)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF) I/We (note 1) of being the holder(s) of (note 2) shares of HK$0.001 each in the share capital of Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company"),

HEREBY APPOINT (note 3) the chairman of the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM"), or

of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the SGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Level 29, One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 11:30 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolution as set out in the notice convening the SGM and at the SGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the said resolution as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR (note 4) AGAINST (note 4) 1. To approve the Transfer Documents (including the Master Deed, the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and the Wide Trend Transfer Deed), the Disposal contemplated thereunder and associated matters (as defined and described in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 22 November 2019) Signature (note 5) Dated this day of 2019

Notes:

Full name(s) and address (es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint registered holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares to which the proxy relates registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the SGM is preferred, please delete the words "the chairman of the special general meeting of the Company (the " SGM "), or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, YOU SHOULD TICK THE RELEVANT BOX UNDER THE COLUMN MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, YOU SHOULD TICK THE RELEVANT BOX UNDER THE COLUMN MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution put to the SGM other than that referred to in the notice convening the SGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized. Any alteration made to this form should be initialed by the person who signs the form. To be valid, this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the SGM if you so wish. Where there are joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the SGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the SGM in person to represent you.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the SGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.