Huarong International Financial : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

any one director be and is hereby authorised to sign and execute such documents, including under seal where applicable, and do all such acts and things as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the implementation of or giving effect to the Master Deed, the Huarong Tianhai Transfer Agreement and the Wide Trend Transfer Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By order of the Board

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited

Yu Meng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

Notes:

Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to vote at the SGM are those whose names appear as shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on Friday, 6 December 2019. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the SGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 6 December 2019.

Resolution at the SGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the " Listing Rules ") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the SGM is entitled to appoint one or more (if he holds more than one share) proxies to attend and vote instead of him. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

Shareholders or their proxies shall provide their identification documents when attending the SGM. In case of a corporate shareholder, its proxy or other person authorised to attend the meeting with a resolution passed by the board of directors or other decision-making authorities of which the shareholder is a member, should provide a copy of such resolution.

In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.

In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong and not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof, and in such event, the said form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.