Huarong Investment Stock : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO TENANCY AGREEMENT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2277)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

ENTERING INTO TENANCY AGREEMENT

On 15 March 2019, the Subsidiary, as tenant, and the Landlord, as landlord, entered into the Tenancy Agreement in respect of the leasing of the Premises.

INTRODUCTION

On 15 March 2019, the Subsidiary, as tenant, and the Landlord, as landlord, entered into the Tenancy Agreement in respect of the leasing of the Premises for a term of one year from 17 March 2019 to 16 March 2020.

THE TENANCY AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Tenancy Agreement are set out below.

Date:

15 March 2019

Parties:

Premises:

(i) the Subsidiary as tenant; and

(ii) the Landlord as landlord

Offices C, D, E, F and G on 38th Floor and car-parking spaces no. P14, P15, P16, P17 and P24 on 5th Floor of Montery Plaza, 15 Chong Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tenancy Term:

17 March 2019 to 16 March 2020

Usage:

The Premises shall only be used for office purpose only

Rental and management fee

The Subsidiary shall pay (i) the rental of HK$280,665 per month and (ii) the management fee of HK$15,371.60 per month (subject to revision from time to time by management office)

According to the Tenancy Agreement, the rental is payable in advance on the first commencing day of each and every month. The Subsidiary shall be responsible for the management fee and other miscellaneous payments during the tenancy term in respect of the Premises

PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS

The proposed annual caps payable by the Subsidiary to the Landlord for the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement for each of the years ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 will be HK$4 million and HK$4 million, respectively.

The proposed annual caps were determined after taking into account the following factors:

(i) the current market rentals and management fees payable for similar properties and car-parking spaces; and

(ii) the availability of such properties and car-parking spaces.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE TENANCY AGREEMENT

The Subsidiary is principally engaged in the foundation and substructure construction services. The location and size of the Premises is suitable for the operation of the Subsidiary and is also beneficial to the Group as a whole in terms of saving administrative cost and renovation cost. The Tenancy Agreement was agreed after arm's length negotiations by making reference to, among other things, (i) the current market rentals and management fees payable for similar properties and car-parking spaces; and (ii) the availability of such properties and car-parking spaces. The Company considers it to be commercially necessary and beneficial to enter into the Tenancy Agreement.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement are on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and the terms of the Tenancy Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES

The Subsidiary and the Group

The Subsidiary is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in the foundation and substructure construction services. It is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Group is principally engaged in (i) direct investments; (ii) financial services and other related services; and (iii) foundation and substructure construction services.

The Landlord

The Landlord is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in investment and property holding activities. It is 50% owned by Mr. Kwan and Mr. Leung, respectively.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, the Landlord is 50% owned by Mr. Kwan and Mr. Leung, respectively. Given that Mr. Kwan is an executive Director and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group, and Mr. Leung is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group, both Mr. Kwan and Mr. Leung are connected persons of the Company and the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the proposed annual caps exceed HK$3,000,000 and one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the proposed annual caps under the Tenancy Agreement is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but are exempt from the circular and independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Due to his interest in the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement, Mr. Kwan has abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions for approving the Tenancy Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, save for Mr. Kwan, none of the Directors has any material interest in the Tenancy Agreement and none of them is required to abstain from voting on the relevant board resolutions.

DEFINITIONS

Unless otherwise stated, the terms in this announcement have the following meanings:

"Board" the board of Directors

"Company"

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the

Stock Exchange (stock code: 2277)