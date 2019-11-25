Huarong Investment Stock : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2277)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF NOTES

On 25 November 2019, the Subscriber, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Issuer entered into the Subscription Agreement pursuant to which the Subscriber agrees to subscribe for, and the Issuer agrees to issue, the Notes for an aggregate principal amount of HK$105,200,000.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Subscription is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement thereunder.

On 25 November 2019, the Subscriber, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Issuer entered into the Subscription Agreement pursuant to which the Subscriber agrees to subscribe for, and the Issuer agrees to issue, the Notes for an aggregate principal amount of HK$105,200,000. A summary of the terms and conditions of the Notes is set out below: