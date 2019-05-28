Huarong Investment Stock : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2277)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We(Note 1),

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the annual general meeting of the Company, or(Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at Room 3201, 32/F., Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on 28 June 2019 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the ordinary resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting as indicated below or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit and in respect of any other business that may properly come before the Meeting and/or at any adjournment thereof:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS(Note 4) FOR(Note 5) AGAINST(Note 5) 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Yu Meng as an executive director of the Company (b) To re-elect Ms. Lin Xueqin as a non-executive director of the Company (c) To re-elect Mr. Chan Kee Huen Michael as an independent non-executive director of the Company (d) To re-elect Mr. Tse Chi Wai as an independent non-executive director of the Company (e) To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company 3. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix its remuneration 4. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution 5. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution 6. To extend the general mandate under the resolution no. 4 by adding the aggregate number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate granted under the resolution no. 5 Dated this day of 2019 Signature(Note 6):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, please strike out "the chairman of the annual general meeting of the Company, or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT. The description of these resolutions is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the Meeting. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting and/or at any adjournment thereof other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member may appoint a proxy in respect of part only of his holding of shares in the Company. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. This form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the office of the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e. 10:00 a.m. on 26 June 2019 (Wednesday)) or any adjournment thereof at which the person named in this form proposes to vote or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of the Meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default this form of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting convened and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. If there is a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above in force at or after 8:00 a.m. on 28 June 2019 and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 8:00 a.m. on 28 June 2019 that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the Meeting shall automatically be postponed to the next business day on which no "black" rainstorm warning or tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted between the hours from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and in such case the Meeting shall be held at 10:00 a.m. on that business day at Room 3201, 32/F., Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong, and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.