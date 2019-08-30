Huarong Investment Stock : MAJOR TRANSACTION - AMENDMENTS OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF 8% BONDS DUE 2019 ISSUED BY INTREND VENTURES LIMITED

Log in
0
08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2277)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

AMENDMENTS OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF

8% BONDS DUE 2019 ISSUED BY INTREND VENTURES LIMITED

SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS

On 30 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Issuer executed the Supplemental Deed by way of deed poll in favour of the Subscriber in relation to, among other things, (i) the extension of the Bonds to the Amended Maturity Date; and (ii) the Amendments.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder is more than 25% but less than 100%, the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder or any of their respective associates have any material interest in the Supplement Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As at the date of this announcement, Right Select is the controlling Shareholder of the Company and beneficially holds 926,042,000 Shares, representing approximately 50.99% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has obtained a written shareholder's approval from Right Select approving the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company for the approval of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder in accordance with Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, a circular containing, among other things, further information on the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder shall be despatched to the Shareholders within 15 business days after publication of this announcement (i.e. on or before 20 September 2019).

1

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the Subscription Announcement in relation to the subscription of the Bonds.

On 30 August 2017 (after trading hours), the Subscriber and the Issuer entered into the Subscription Agreement in respect of the Subscription, pursuant to which, among other things, the Subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for, and the Issuer conditionally agreed to issue to the Subscriber, the Bonds in the principal amount of HK$450,000,000 for a term of two years extendable to an additional term of one year with an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears. Completion of the Subscription took place on 31 August 2017, and the Issuer issued, and the Subscriber subscribed for, the Bonds in the principal amount of HK$450,000,000.

As at the date of this announcement, the aggregate principal amount of HK$200,000,000 remains outstanding under the Bonds held by the Subscriber.

SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS

On 30 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Issuer executed the Supplemental Deed by way of deed poll in favour of the Subscriber, in relation to, among other things, (i) the extension of the Bonds to the Amended Maturity Date; and (ii) the Amendments.

The principal terms of the Supplemental Deed are set out below:

Date

: 30 August 2019 (after trading hours)

Party

: Executed by the Issuer in favour of the Bondholder by way of deed poll

Principal

: (i)

the extension of the Bonds to the Amended Maturity Date; and

amendments to

the Terms and

(ii)

the Amendments, including, among other things:

Conditions

(a)

increase of the interest rate of the Bonds to 13.0% per annum,

payable (I) for the period from and including 31 August

2019 to but excluding 29 November 2019, in arrears on 29

November 2019; (II) for the period from and including 29

September 2019 to but excluding 28 February 2020, in arrears

on 28 February 2020; (III) for the period from and including

28 February 2020 to but excluding 29 May 2020, in arrears

on 29 May 2020; and (IV) for the period from and including

29 May 2020 to and including the Amended Maturity Date, in

arrears on the Amended Maturity Date;

(b)

amendment of the provisions in relation to the Issuer's right to

voluntarily redeem the Bonds; and

(c)

addition of the provisions in relation to the mandatory

obligation of the Issuer to redeem the Bonds.

2

Conditions Precedent

The Supplemental Deed and the Amendments will take effect subject to the following Conditions Precedent having been fulfilled:

  1. the Company having obtained Shareholder's approval and all such other approvals (if any) in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Supplemental Deed in accordance with the Listing Rules on or before 30 August 2019; and
  2. the approval of the Amendments by a Bondholder's Written Resolution having been obtained.

As at the date of this announcement, Right Select is the controlling Shareholder of the Company and beneficially holds 926,042,000 Shares, representing approximately 50.99% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has obtained a written shareholder's approval from Right Select approving the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company for the approval the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder in accordance with Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, the Issuer has obtained the Bondholder's Written Resolution approving the Amendments.

As such, all of the Conditions Precedent have been fulfilled, and the Supplemental Deed and the Amendments have become effective on 30 August 2019.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE BONDS AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY THE SUPPLEMENTAL DEED

The principal terms of the Amended Terms and Conditions are summarised as follows:

Issuer

:

Intrend Ventures Limited

Principal amount

:

HK$200,000,000

Interest

: The Bonds bear interest (A) from and including the Issue Date to and

including 30 August 2019 at the rate of 8% per annum and (B) from

and including 31 August 2019 to and including the Amended Maturity

Date at the rate of 13% per annum (each an "Applicable Interest").

The Applicable Interest shall be payable as follows:

(a) the Applicable Interest as described in (A) above shall be payable:

(i)

for the period from, and including the Issue Date to but

excluding 15 September 2017, in arrears on 15 September

2017;

(ii)

for the period from and including 15 September 2017 to but

excluding 15 June 2019, quarterly in arrears on each of 15

March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December of each year;

and

3

(iii) for the period from, and including 15 June 2019 to

and

including 30 August 2019, in arrears on 30 August 2019; and

(b)

the Applicable Interest as described in (B) above shall be payable:

(i)

for the period from and including 31 August 2019 to but

excluding 29 November 2019, in arrears on 29 November

2019;

(ii)

for the period from and including 29 November 2019 to but

excluding 28 February 2020, in arrears on 28 February 2020;

(iii) for the period from and including 28 February 2020 to

but

excluding 29 May 2020, in arrears on 29 May 2020; and

(iv) for the period from and including 29 May 2020 to

and

including the Amended Maturity Date, in arrears on the

Amended Maturity Date.

Rank

:

The

Bonds constitute direct, unconditional, guaranteed and

unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer and shall at all times rank

pari passu and without any preference among themselves. The

payment obligations of the Issuer under the Bonds shall, save for

such exceptions as may be provided by applicable legislation, at all

times rank at least equally with all its other present and future direct,

unconditional, guaranteed and unsubordinated obligations.

Maturity date

:

The

Bond shall mature on the Amended Maturity Date, being 30

August 2020 (or if that day is not a Business Day, the immediately

following Business Day).

Voluntary

:

The

Issuer has the right, at its option, to redeem any of the Bonds

redemption

in whole or in part in an aggregate principal amount of no less than

HK$10,000,000 or integral multiples of HK$10,000,000 on any date

falling more than 12 months after the Issue Date (the "Redemption

Date") at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the

Bonds to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not

including, the Redemption Date.

Mandatory

: Unless previously redeemed in accordance with the Amended Terms

redemption

and Conditions, the Issuer shall redeem, on each of 29 November 2019,

28 February 2020 and 29 May 2020 (each a "Mandatory Redemption

Date"), as follows:

(a)

on 29 November 2019, the Bonds in an aggregate principal amount

of no less than HK$50,000,000 at the Mandatory Redemption

Price;

(b)

on 28 February 2020, the Bonds in an aggregate principal amount

of no less than HK$50,000,000 at the Mandatory Redemption

Price; and

4

(c) on 29 May 2020, the Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of no

less than HK$50,000,000 at the Mandatory Redemption Price.

If the Issuer redeems any part of the Bonds in a principal amount

exceeding the principal amount specified in (a), (b) or (c) above, such

principal amount of the Bond to be redeemed under such redemption

shall be in the integral multiples of HK$10,000,000.

"Mandatory Redemption Price" means 100% of the principal amount

of the Bonds to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but

not including, the Mandatory Redemption Date.

Transferability

: The Bondholder may assign or transfer any of the Bonds in whole or in

part (in whole multiples of HK$1,000,000) of the outstanding principal

amount to any third party (i) only with the prior written consent of the

Issuer; or (ii) after the occurrence of an Event of Default, so long as all

applicable laws are complied with. The Issuer shall facilitate and bear

the costs of any such assignment or transfer of the Bonds.

Events of Default

: The Bond Certificate (together with the Terms and Conditions)

contains customary events of default provisions which provide that,

on the occurrence of certain Events of Default, the Bondholder shall

be entitled to demand for immediate repayment from the Issuer of the

principal amount of the Bonds together with any accrued and unpaid

interest and default interest calculated at the rate of 20% per annum on

the principal amount of the Bonds then outstanding.

Listing

: The Bonds will not be listed on any stock exchange.

Negative pledge

: The Issuer undertakes to and covenants with the Bondholder that for

so long as any of the Bonds remain outstanding, the Issuer shall not

create or permit to subsist any mortgage, charge, pledge, lien or other

form of encumbrance or security interest upon the whole or any part

of its or any of its subsidiaries' respective property, assets (including,

without limitation, the benefit and/or rights to repayment and interest

(if any) in respect of any loans made by any of the Issuer or any of its

subsidiaries to any person) or revenues, present or future, to secure any

(i) present or future indebtedness (other than the Bonds, the permitted

loans or in the ordinary course of business of Huajin International or

its subsidiaries) of the Issuer or any of its subsidiaries or (ii) guarantee

of or indemnity in respect of any debt unless, at the same time or prior

thereto, the Issuer's obligations under the Bonds and the Terms and

Conditions (a) are secured equally, or (b) have the benefit of such other

security, guarantee, indemnity or other arrangement as shall not be

materially less beneficial to the Bondholder or as shall be approved in

writing by the Bondholder.

Securities and

: The obligations of the Issuer are guaranteed by the Guarantee and

guarantee

secured by (i) the IVL Share Charge; (ii) the Haiyi Share Charge; and

(iii) the Huajin Share Charge.

5

The Issuer, the Subscriber, the Guarantor and Haiyi entered into the

Confirmation Deed on 30 August 2019, pursuant to which each of the

Issuer, the Guarantor and Haiyi (i) acknowledged the Amendments; and

  1. confirmed that its/his respective obligations under the Guarantee, the IVL Share Charge, the Haiyi Share Charge and the Huajin Share Charge (as applicable) shall extend in all respects to the obligations of the Issuer under the Amended Terms and Conditions.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE AMENDMENTS TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS

The Directors believe that the continued subscription of the Bonds is complementary to the Group's development strategy and can provide the Group with an opportunity to balance its investment portfolio and diversify the Group's income sources, as well as to generate stable income for the Group. After taking into consideration the Issuer's request for extension of the maturity date of the Bonds, the current market conditions and following negotiations between the Issuer and the Subscriber, the Issuer agreed to execute the Supplemental Deed in favour of the Bondholder, and each of the Issuer, the Guarantor and Haiyi agreed to execute the Confirmation Deed in favour of the Subscriber. The amended interest rate of the Bonds was determined by the Issuer and the Subscriber on an arm's length basis with reference to, among other things, (i) the original interest rate of 8% per annum under the Terms and Conditions; and (ii) the length of the extension of the maturity of the Bonds to the Amended Maturity Date.

Given that the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Bonds are guaranteed by the Guarantor and secured by the IVL Share Charge, the Haiyi Share Charge and the Huajin Share Charge, and has been acknowledged and confirmed by the Confirmation Deed, the Directors consider that the terms of and conditions of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, which are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder is more than 25% but less than 100%, the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder or any of their respective associates have any material interest in the Supplement Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As at the date of this announcement, Right Select is the controlling Shareholder of the Company and beneficially holds 926,042,000 Shares, representing approximately 50.99% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has obtained a written shareholder's approval from Right Select approving the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company for the approval of the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder in accordance with Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules.

6

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, a circular containing, among other things, further information on the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder shall be despatched to the Shareholders within 15 business days after publication of this announcement (i.e. on or before 20 September 2019).

INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES

The Subscriber and the Group

The Subscriber is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. It is principally engaged in investment holding.

The Group is principally engaged in (i) direct investments; (ii) financial services and others; and (iii) foundation and substructure construction services.

The Issuer

The Issuer is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. It is principally engaged in investment holding. The Issuer is the beneficial owner of 87% of the issued share capital of Haiyi, an investment holding company, which in turn is the beneficial owner of 75% of the issued share capital of Huajin International, which is a cold-rolled steel processor in Guangdong Province, the PRC. The Guarantor is the ultimate beneficial owner of 100% of the issued share capital the Issuer.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer, Haiyi and their ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Amended Maturity Date"

30 August 2020 (or if that day is not a Business Day, the

immediately following Business Day)

"Amended Terms and

the Terms and Conditions as amended and supplemented by the

Conditions"

Supplemental Deed

"Amendments"

the proposed amendments to the Terms and Conditions as set out

in the Supplemental Deed

"Applicable Interest"

has the meaning given to it in the sub-section headed "Interest"

under the section headed "PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE BONDS

AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY SUPPLEMENTAL

DEED" in this announcement

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

7

"Board"

"Bond Certificate"

"Bondholder(s)"

"Bondholder's Written Resolution"

"Bonds"

"Business Day"

"Company"

"Condition(s) Precedent"

"Confirmation Deed"

"connected person(s)" "Directors"

"Event of Default"

"Group"

the board of Directors

the certificate (together with the Terms and Conditions) issued by the Issuer in the name of the Subscriber in respect of its registered holding of the Bonds

the holder(s) of the Bonds

a written resolution signed by or on behalf of the Bondholder(s) holding more than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of Bonds outstanding in accordance with the Terms and Conditions

extendable senior secured bonds in the principal amount of up to HK$450,000,000, as constituted by the Subscription Agreement and the Bond Certificate (together with the Terms and Conditions) (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Deed), of which the aggregate principal amount of HK$200,000,000 remains outstanding as at the date of this announcement

a day on which banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business (other than Saturday, Sunday, a public holiday, or a day on which banks do not open for business owing to a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a "black" rainstorm warning signal being in force in Hong Kong)

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2277)

the conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the Supplemental Deed and the Amendments, which are set out in the subsection headed "Conditions Precedent" under the section headed

"SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS"

the deed of confirmation dated 30 August 2019 and entered into between the Issuer, the Subscriber, the Guarantor and Haiyi in relation to the confirmation of validity of the Guarantee, the IVL Share Charge, the Haiyi Share Charge and the Huajin Share Charge

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the director(s) of the Company

an event of default under the Bonds pursuant to the Terms and Conditions

the Company and its subsidiaries

8

"Guarantee"

"Guarantor"

"Haiyi"

"Haiyi Share Charge"

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Huajin International"

the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee dated 30 August 2017 given by the Guarantor in favour of the Subscriber in relation to the Bonds

Mr. Xu Songqing (許松慶), being the ultimate sole beneficial owner of the Issuer

Haiyi Limited (海逸有限公司), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability

the share charge dated 30 August 2017 and provided by the Issuer in favour of the Subscriber in relation to 870 shares, representing 87% of the issued share capital of Haiyi as at the date of this announcement

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Huajin International Holdings Limited (華津國際控股有限公

  • ), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2738)

"Huajin Share Charge" the share charge dated 30 August 2017 and provided by Haiyi in favour of the Subscriber in relation to 391,500,000 shares representing 65.25% of the issued share capital of Huajin International as at the date of the this announcement

"Independent Third Party(ies)" third party(ies) independent of and not connected to the Company and any of its connected persons or any of their respective associates

"Issue Date"

"IVL Share Charge"

31 August 2017

the share charge dated 30 August 2017 and provided by the Guarantor in favour of the Subscriber in relation to 1 share, representing the entire issued share capital of the Issuer as at the date of the this announcement

"Listing Rules"

"Mandatory Redemption Date"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

has the meaning given to it in the sub-section headed "Mandatory redemption" under the section headed "PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE BONDS AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DEED" in this announcement

9

"Mandatory Redemption Price" has the meaning given to it in the sub-section headed "Mandatory redemption" under the section headed "PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE BONDS AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DEED" in this announcement

"PRC"

"Redemption Date"

"Right Select"

the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan)

has the meaning given to it in the sub-section headed "Voluntary redemption" under the section headed "PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE BONDS AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DEED" in this announcement

Right Select International Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and the controlling Shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 50.99% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement

"Shareholder(s)"

"Share(s)"

"Stock Exchange"

"Subscriber"

holder(s) of Share(s)

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Big Thrive Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin islands with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Subscription"

"Subscription Agreement"

the subscription for the Bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreement

the subscription agreement dated 30 August 2017 entered into between the Subscriber and the Issuer in relation to the issue and subscription of the Bonds

"Subscription Announcement"

"Supplemental Deed"

the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2017 in relation to the Subscription

the supplemental deed dated 30 August 2019 and executed by the Issuer by way of deed poll in favour of the Bondholder in relation to, among other things, (i) the extension of the Bonds to the Amended Maturity Date; and (ii) the Amendments

10

"Terms and Conditions"

"%"

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

the terms and conditions constituting the Bonds, as amended and supplemented from time to time

per cent.

By order of the Board

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited

Yu Meng

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Meng, Mr. Xu Xiaowu and Mr. Kwan Wai Ming; the non-executive Director is Ms. Zhao Yingxuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kee Huen Michael, Mr. Tse Chi Wai and Dr. Lam Lee G.

11

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:00:07 UTC
