Huatai Financial Deploys Itiviti's Connectivity Solution to Trade via Shanghai-London Stock Connect

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (Huatai Financial), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huatai Securities, one of China's largest brokerages, has successfully deployed Itiviti's connectivity solution to expand its overseas footprint and provide new financing and investment services to its global clients.

Itiviti's connectivity solution, which includes UL Bridge, a renowned multi-protocol and low-latency connectivity platform as well as a powerful all-in-one administration and monitoring tool, enables Huatai Financial to connect to the London Stock Exchange (LSE), issue and trade global depository receipts (GDRs) through the Shanghai-London Stock Connect. The Itiviti team has worked closely with Huatai Financial to ensure a smooth delivery of the project within a very tight timeline.

Ryan Zhang, Head of Information Technology, Huatai Financial commented: "The successful deployment of this ambitious project laid a solid foundation for our group's internationalization plan. Huatai Financial's IT strategy is to form long-term partnerships with leading technology providers like Itiviti, together with our group's strong R&D capability, to improve our time-to-market for new services enablement with advanced technology stack."

Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti commented: "We congratulate Huatai Financial as the first issuer using the Shanghai-London Stock Connect to tap this new market potential. Itiviti's product flexibility and highly skilled Asia team has allowed such a quick turnaround to meet customer needs. While others retrench, we continue to invest in building a world-class franchise in APAC and here is the proof."

The newly launched Shanghai-London Stock Connect is the first-ever fungible cross-listing mechanism enabling eligible companies listed on the LSE and Shanghai Stock Exchange to issue, list and trade depositary receipts on the counterpart's stock market in accordance with the corresponding laws and regulations. The trade link allows Chinese issuers to raise capital from London's global liquidity pool and global investors to access China A-share instruments from outside mainland China.

About Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited

Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (Huatai Financial) is the premier flagship entity of Huatai International, the Huatai Group's international arm. Huatai Financial was established in 2006 with a registered capital of HK$8.8 billion.

As a licensed corporation registered with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the firm is authorized to conduct the following regulated activities: Type 1 (dealing in securities); Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts); Type 4 (advising on securities); Type 6 (advising on corporate finance); Type 9 (asset management). Huatai Financial is a participant of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, and a member firm of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.htsc.com.hk.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

