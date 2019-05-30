Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huationg Global : 2018 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 05:54am EDT
Please see attached.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Joseph Au, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and Email:sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

Huationg Global Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aSACYR : The GVC consortium, led by Sacyr, signs the construction of the Uruguay Central Railway
PU
06:19aHUABANG FINANCIAL : Discloseable transaction in relation to provision of loan
PU
06:19aRYANAIR : FLY RYANAIR & BEAT INFLATION – LOWEST FARES SINCE 2004
PU
06:19aSOLGOLD : Response to Share Price Activity
PU
06:19aBIG BLU BROADBAND : Bridging the digital divide - is satellite broadband the answer?
PU
06:19aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin plc
PU
06:18aDORIAN LPG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:18aMGP INGREDIENTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aMEDIXALL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
06:17aLife on earth, inc. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
3PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycling push
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
5FTSE 100 : Oil majors drive gains on FTSE 100, FirstGroup climbs on mid-caps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About