Huawei 5G Outdoor CPE Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

03/11/2019 | 09:42am EDT

Essen, Germany, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Huawei’s 5G outdoor customer-premises equipment (CPE) wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 recently. Huawei's 5G CPE 2.0 won the award for its cutting-edge design concept and unparalleled innovation that is breaking new ground in the development of 5G. 

Huawei
Huawei's Outdoor CPE Wins Red Dot Award


Product Design of Red Dot Award is considered as the world's most renowned product design award and is an established symbol of excellent design worldwide

Huawei’s 5G outdoor CPE2.0 is designed by Huawei's CPE team in China and the Huawei design team in Munich, Germany, based on the concept of “Ridge”, which symbolize Huawei's dedication to providing optimal 5G experience for users, and Huawei's spirit of continuous self-challenge. The CPE 2.0's unique Ridge design also integrates indoor and outdoor devices, users, and the environment. The top of the indoor unit tilts forwards and faces users, representing its user-friendliness. The outdoor unit faces the base station and presents a neat and elegant appearance to users.

The 5G era will see an explosion of data transmission, with a qualitative leap in communication speed and experience requirements. The outdoor design of Huawei's 5G CPE 2.0 enables it to provide stronger signals. The CPE 2.0's high signal strength and computing power allows it to provide data speeds higher than 3.5 Gbit/s, which is dozens of times higher than current home broadband speeds.

Huawei's 5G CPE 2.0 is also fully compatible with 4G networks and frequency bands. This allows it to simply and seamlessly replace 4G outdoor CPEs in an extremely simplified manner, with no user installation and maintenance.

2019 is the first year for large-scale commercial use of 5G. 5G wireless to the x (WTTx) has been widely recognized as a major 5G application scenario.

Huawei's CPE 2.0 was designed with simplified installation and optimal experience in mind. It supports all mainstream 5G frequency bands and meets the requirements for large-scale commercial use of 5G. The CPE 2.0 promotes 5G development and marks a new milestone in the search for ever better means of communication.

"Huawei started investing in CPE research in 2016—two years before the 3GPP Release 15 specifications that established the standards for 5G New Radio (NR) were frozen," said Yu Jun, Huawei's 5G CPE product director. "Huawei's early investment in 5G CPE research reflects our sense of responsibility for driving forward the development of the entire 5G industry."

"Winning the Red Dot Award boosts Huawei's confidence in our mission to continuously develop better products and to bring the best 5G experience to every household," Yu said.

 The 5G era is here. Huawei is committed to redoubling its efforts and investments in 5G end-to-end product research and development, so as to provide faster and better 5G services to all households and societies.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
