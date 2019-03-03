Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 06:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Handout of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO)

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are suing the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police, alleging their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights.

Canada arrested Meng in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which has brought sweeping charges against her and China's Huawei Technologies Co that portray the company as a threat to U.S. national security. Meng was charged with bank and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against Iran.

In a civil lawsuit filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday, Meng's lawyers said the manner in which officers obtained evidence and information from Meng constituted serious violations of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Meng is the daughter of Huawei's founder.

It added that Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers deliberately delayed the immediate execution of an arrest warrant and unlawfully subjected Meng to detention, search and interrogation to extract evidence from her before she was arrested.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Canada's federal police - only exercised its arrest warrant three hours after Meng's "unlawful" detention at the airport, the lawsuit added.

There was no immediate response from Canada's justice ministry or the RCMP. The CBSA said it did not comment on matters before the courts.

Meng, who is out on bail, is due to appear in a Vancouver court at 10 a.m. PST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, when a date will be set for her extradition hearing. The Canadian government approved her extradition proceedings on Friday.

China, whose relations with Canada have deteriorated over the affair, denounced Canada's decision on Friday and repeated previous demands for Meng's release.

The lawsuit further alleged that Meng was directed to surrender all her electronic devices, computers and passwords and that CBSA officers then unlawfully opened and viewed the contents of the seized devices in violation of her right to privacy.

CBSA officers also searched Meng's luggage in violation of the right to privacy, the lawsuit said. "The CBSA Officers knew or were recklessly indifferent to the fact that they had no authority to conduct such a search, which search was performed under the false pretense of a routine customs or immigration related examination," according to the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50pWall Street futures jump on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Asian shares seen higher
RE
06:20pHuawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest
RE
06:04pChina fund managers rush to capitalise on Shanghai's new tech board
RE
05:32pNew York State Budget Talks Stall Over Revenue Projections
DJ
03:24pXi Jinping Works to Stifle Dissent Amid Concerns About China's Economy -- Update
DJ
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Trade Data, Beige Book, Jobs Report and More
DJ
02:48pU.S., China Close In on Trade Deal
DJ
02:44pInvestors Scale Back Inflation Bets, Signaling Doubts About Growth -- Update
DJ
12:52pPorsche says it is dealing with tax investigation issues
RE
08:31aFRENCH TAX ON INTERNET GIANTS COULD YIELD 500 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR : Le Maire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European expansion
23SBIO INC : 3SBIO : and TLC Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland ..
3DIGIMARC CORP : DIGIMARC : and Alliance Partners Showcase Retail & Packaging Solutions at RetailTech Japan
4PALM OIL : Global 2019 palm oil demand set for first contraction in two decades
5FITAIHI HOLDING GROUP : FITAIHI : Family claims dual Saudi-US citizen detained and tortured

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.