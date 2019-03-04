Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: Handout of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO)

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are suing the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police, alleging their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights.

Canada arrested Meng in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which has brought sweeping charges against her and China's Huawei Technologies Co that portray the company as a threat to U.S. national security. Meng was charged with bank and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against Iran.

In a civil lawsuit filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday, Meng's lawyers said the manner in which officers obtained evidence and information from Meng constituted serious violations of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Meng is the daughter of Huawei's founder.

It added that Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers deliberately delayed the immediate execution of an arrest warrant and unlawfully subjected Meng to detention, search and interrogation to extract evidence from her before she was arrested.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Canada's federal police - only exercised its arrest warrant three hours after Meng's "unlawful" detention at the airport, the lawsuit added.

There was no immediate response from Canada's justice ministry or the RCMP. The CBSA said it did not comment on matters before the courts.

Meng, who is out on bail, is due to appear in a Vancouver court at 10 a.m. PST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, when a date will be set for her extradition hearing. The Canadian government approved her extradition proceedings on Friday.

China, whose relations with Canada have deteriorated over the affair, denounced Canada's decision on Friday and repeated previous demands for Meng's release.

The lawsuit further alleged that Meng was directed to surrender all her electronic devices, computers and passwords and that CBSA officers then unlawfully opened and viewed the contents of the seized devices in violation of her right to privacy.

CBSA officers also searched Meng's luggage in violation of the right to privacy, the lawsuit said. "The CBSA Officers knew or were recklessly indifferent to the fact that they had no authority to conduct such a search, which search was performed under the false pretense of a routine customs or immigration related examination," according to the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aZimbabwe central bank borrowed $985 million from African banks - governor Mangudya
RE
05:38aChina plans to cut highest VAT rate by 3 percent points - Bloomberg, citing unnamed source
RE
05:35aCOM2019 : All set for 20th Session of the Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa
PU
05:30aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : What drives sovereign debt portfolios of banks in a crisis context?
PU
05:29aUK watchdog may ban some practices in car finance market
RE
05:20aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : launches programme to support women in green energy in Egypt
PU
05:06aEuro zone producer prices rise slightly faster than expected in January
RE
05:04aHUAWEI SAID TO BE PREPARING TO SUE U.S. GOVERNMENT : New York Times
RE
05:04aHuawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest
RE
05:00aEUROZONE : PPI as estimates at 0.4%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
2World shares edge higher on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Global miners flock to Toronto as buyout buzz spreads
5HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - options

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.