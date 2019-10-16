Huawei, HKT, and GSA Jointly Release the Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper at 2019 MBBF

Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- During the 2019 Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei, HKT, and GSA jointly release the Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper. This white paper describes indoor services in the 5G era and the requirements of different services for 5G networks. It also elaborates on the indoor 5G network planning and construction ideas that holistically take into account the characteristics of buildings and services in key scenarios such as stadiums, hospitals, and transportation hubs.



The Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper states that 4G has changed people's lives, but 5G is set to change societies. Building on 4G, 5G provides richer services and further extends industry boundaries. It is predicted that 80% of data traffic will occur indoors in the future. 5G provides basic data services and importantly, more applications for life, business, and industry. 5G will make people's work, lives, and travel more convenient and intelligent, by means of automatic driving, remote holographic conferences, remote VR, and immersive sports events or entertainment programs. 5G can help enterprises improve production efficiency and build smart production systems, such as smart factories and smart hospitals. For industry applications, 5G can help governments achieve efficient social governance.

Joe Barrett, the President of GSA, said: "5G will be closely related to vertical industries, which were completely independent of each other in the past. For example, in the future, 5G will become a vital part of smart building property infrastructure, just as important as water, electricity, and gas, and will become the core of smart city evolution. "

The white paper also points out that 5G construction has to serve improving user experience while adopting new business models. By building networks on demand, a new ecosystem can be nurtured to benefit both industry partners and operators. 5G construction will impose two major changes to operators' services:

> Business model reconstruction: Operators will have to shift from traffic monetization (relying mainly on connections) to traffic value monetization (inclusive of rate, latency, and slicing). In other words, operator business models must provide both intelligent platforms and services instead of merely traffic pipes.

> Vertical networking architecture: The new business model will inevitably drive network architecture toward integration with vertical industries. In addition to providing wireless connections, networks must also work with intelligent units in the industry to form a cloud-pipe-device architecture.

These two changes will eventually create new value in terms of interconnection, traffic, high speeds, low latency, and slicing. In the 5G era, even greater explosion of traffic will occur. Unlimited traffic packages will become a basic requirement, and the business value system will be reshaped. Operators need to increase the value of their operations by developing positive business cycles through differentiated value monetization methods based on rate, latency, and slicing.

In the 5G era, service requirements vary with indoor scenarios, and network construction must adhere to service requirements. Based on the successful global practices of Huawei, operators, and industry partners, the paper analyzes 5G use cases in typical indoor scenarios such as stadiums, hospitals, transportation hubs, and commercial buildings. It recommends indoor 5G construction solutions in terms of functional area design, solution selection, capacity planning, network reliability, network O&M, and operation, and offers a reference structure for E2E indoor 5G network planning, construction, O&M, and optimization in the industry.

> During the planning of indoor 5G networks, the features of different functional areas in a building must be taken into consideration. In addition, network planning design must be refined based on the B2C, B2B, and B2H service requirements of the functional areas to meet business and network requirements.

> Concerning indoor 5G construction, it is recommended to use all-scenario full-series indoor digital products to meet the demands of large capacity, low latency, and high performance. The unified digital integrated deployment platform can achieve the following: process-based implementation, data streamlining, IT-enabled operation, and visualized progress and quality management, thereby improving E2E deployment efficiency and quality.

> For enhanced O&M, the indoor 5G network is now illuminated through a geographic display of device faults and a grid-based indoor coverage display, improving O&M efficiency. Furthermore, indoor intelligent energy saving minimizes the power consumption of indoor sites.

Sheldon Yau, Senior Vice President of HKT Wireless Network Planning & Design, said: "In recent years, indoor traffic keeps increasing in HKT and accounts for more than 85% of the total traffic in 2019. 5G will further spur indoor data traffic breakout, but traditional passive indoor distributed systems cannot address the technology evolution and capacity challenges in 5G era. Hence, full fiber based Digital Indoor Systems must be constructed to provide supreme user experience, intelligent O&M, and efficient operation."

Duan Xuepeng, General Manager of Huawei's MBB Domain, said: "Indoor digital networks will become a high value ground of mobile networks. Indoor digitization has become an inevitable trend of industry development. Huawei is an industry-leading provider of E2E 5G indoor digital coverage solutions, with abundant experience in 5G indoor networking consultation and planning, 5G scenario-oriented solutions, 5G digital products and integration, and industrial eco-system development. Huawei is proactively promoting the 5G indoor digitalization progress of the world."

Currently, Huawei has helped 140 operators in 85 countries construct more than 60,000 indoor high-value sites. In the future, Huawei will continue to increase investment in digital indoor coverage solutions, deepen cooperation with operators and industry partners to explore new business models, construct a brand new industry ecosystem, and jointly build indoor 5G networks of higher intelligence, efficiency, and profitability.

To download the Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper, visit the following website: https://carrier.huawei.com/~/media/CNBGV2/download/products/servies/Indoor-5G-Scenario-Oriented-White-Paper-en.pdf

