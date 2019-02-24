Huawei Launches Smart Products at MWC 2019, Reaffirms Commitment to 5G Era

During MWC 2019, Huawei CBG launched the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro; HUAWEI
MateBook 13; HUAWEI MateBook 14; the 5G foldable smartphone, HUAWEI Mate
X; and the HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro.
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG said, “With the advent of the all-scenario
era, consumers are looking forward to revolutionary experiences. We will
spare no effort to create world-leading 5G unlike anything before.”
Updated HUAWEI MateBook X Pro
The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is equipped with a 13.9-inch 3K Ultra FullView
display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by
an Intel® Core™ i7 8565 and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 with 2GB GDDR5. It
features broadband Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Thunderbolt™ 3 port and the
Dolby Atmos® Sound System. The flagship features HUAWEI Share 3.0,
solving data transmission difficulties between Windows notebooks and
Android smartphones.
HUAWEI MateBook 13 and HUAWEI MateBook 14
The HUAWEI MateBook 13 and HUAWEI MateBook 14 feature a 10-point
multi-touch 3:2 FullView display. HUAWEI MateBook 14 is powered by the
Intel® Core® i7-8565U. NVIDIA® GeForce®
MX250 is available on HUAWEI MateBook 14 while the HUAWEI MateBook 13
has an NVIDIA GeForce MX150. Both notebooks have HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan
2.0 and HUAWEI Share 3.0.
HUAWEI Mate X
The HUAWEI Mate X combines 5G, foldable screen, AI and an all-new mode
of interfacing with an unprecedented user experience. This device
features a flexible OLED panel, the Falcon Wing Mechanical Hinge, Balong
5000, powerful cameras and a 4,500mAh battery supporting HUAWEI
SuperCharge.
HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro
Powered by Balong 5000, HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro provides ultra-high speed
broadband, bringing smart homes into the 5G era.
About Huawei Consumer BG
Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries
and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers
have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India
and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units
and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services,
etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in
the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest
technological advances to consumers around the world.
