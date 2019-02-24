Log in
Huawei Launches Smart Products at MWC 2019, Reaffirms Commitment to 5G Era

02/24/2019 | 12:27pm EST

During MWC 2019, Huawei CBG launched the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro; HUAWEI MateBook 13; HUAWEI MateBook 14; the 5G foldable smartphone, HUAWEI Mate X; and the HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005084/en/

HUAWEI Mate X (Photo: Business Wire)

HUAWEI Mate X (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG said, “With the advent of the all-scenario era, consumers are looking forward to revolutionary experiences. We will spare no effort to create world-leading 5G unlike anything before.”

Updated HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is equipped with a 13.9-inch 3K Ultra FullView display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by an Intel® Core™ i7 8565 and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 with 2GB GDDR5. It features broadband Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Thunderbolt™ 3 port and the Dolby Atmos® Sound System. The flagship features HUAWEI Share 3.0, solving data transmission difficulties between Windows notebooks and Android smartphones.

HUAWEI MateBook 13 and HUAWEI MateBook 14

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 and HUAWEI MateBook 14 feature a 10-point multi-touch 3:2 FullView display. HUAWEI MateBook 14 is powered by the Intel® Core® i7-8565U. NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 is available on HUAWEI MateBook 14 while the HUAWEI MateBook 13 has an NVIDIA GeForce MX150. Both notebooks have HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan 2.0 and HUAWEI Share 3.0.

HUAWEI Mate X

The HUAWEI Mate X combines 5G, foldable screen, AI and an all-new mode of interfacing with an unprecedented user experience. This device features a flexible OLED panel, the Falcon Wing Mechanical Hinge, Balong 5000, powerful cameras and a 4,500mAh battery supporting HUAWEI SuperCharge.

HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro

Powered by Balong 5000, HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro provides ultra-high speed broadband, bringing smart homes into the 5G era.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com


© Business Wire 2019
