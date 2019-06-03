Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huawei Opens Its First 5G OpenLab in South Korea, Partnering with Korean SMEs to Build the 5G Ecosystem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

Seoul, South Korea, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Huawei opened its first 5G OpenLab in Seoul today. Representatives from the South Korean telecom industry organizations, telecom operators, and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) attended the opening ceremony. Through the OpenLab, Huawei aims to drive 5G and ICT development in South Korea, and provide 5G testing environments and interoperability services for SMEs and start-ups. Its ultimate goal is to build a healthy 5G ecosystem locally and achieve shared success through collaboration.

Huawei’s 5G OpenLab provides 5G network testing and verification environments for partners and helps Korean enterprises use 5G networks to incubate new services. Behind this OpenLab is Huawei’s extensive experience in providing leading products and services around the world. Huawei will use this experience to offer a range of services for its partners, including 5G technical training, technological and business innovation support, and 5G demonstrations and promotion.

The OpenLab is primarily designed for four major industry scenarios: Cloud VR/AR, connected vehicles, robots, and intelligent manufacturing. In the lab, Huawei has deployed end-to-end 5G network equipment (including the latest 5G base stations, core networks, and transport networks) for its partners to use for free. In the future, Huawei plans to invest approximately US$5 million in the operations of 5G OpenLab.

Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei 5G Product Line, spoke at the opening ceremony, emphasizing that the success of 5G depends heavily on collaboration within the industry and with other industries.

“Alone we walk fast; together we walk far,” he said. “5G will bring industries closer, and create complexity and diversity in business scenarios. This is something that no single company can handle alone. As a leading global 5G solutions provider, Huawei is more than happy to work with industry partners to advance the 5G ecosystem.”

According to a representative of Korean SMEs, “5G will reshape the telecoms market, while bringing challenges for enterprises. To address these challenges, we must build service platforms that deliver the best experience to consumers. Huawei’s 5G OpenLab will offer 5G testing environments, business innovation, and other services to SME, supporting them explore more 5G service scenarios and incubate more 5G services.”

“I wish that Huawei’s first 5G OpenLab will incubate more new 5G services and create opportunities for Huawei and SMEs in South Korea to achieve shared success through collaboration,” said Kim Dong Ku, Chairman of the Executive Committee of 5G Forum. “Together, we wish to create the opportunity to lead the world’s 5G market,” said Mr. Kim Dong-ku, Chairman of Executive Committee, 5G Forum.

Huawei South Korea CEO Meng Shaoyun said, “South Korea is the first country to put 5G into large-scale commercial use. During its 17 years of operations in South Korea, Huawei has been committed to the principle of ‘in South Korea, for South Korea’. We will leverage our leading strengths in 5G networks and work with ICT companies, especially SMEs, to foster a 5G ecosystem locally.”

Mandy Ma
+8615012887625
mafang55@huawei.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pHIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD : . Announces Market Making Activities
AQ
06:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fiat Chrysler-Renault Merger Is A Sign Of Things To Come In The Auto Industry
PU
06:17pESREY RESOURCES : Files Financial Statements and Application for Reinstatement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange
AQ
06:15pMATTEL : Films and Blumhouse Productions Partner to Bring ‘Magic 8 Ball®' to the Big Screen
BU
06:14pCHAPARRAL ENERGY : Progression of Completions - The Evolution of Desi...
PU
06:14pREMOTE PHY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE AUTOMATION : Why It Matters and Where It's Headed
PU
06:12pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Hecla Mining Company (HL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:11pRick Di Donato Joins Redberry Group
BU
06:09pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Carrier 360 Introduces I'm Not Driving Mode
PU
06:09pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Green Bond Report 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
2WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : WEST FRASER TIMBER : Announces Temporary Production Curtailments in British Colu..
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Expanding Weather Station and High Definition Camera Network to Monitor and Reduce W..
5MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded Study Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About