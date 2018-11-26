London, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today at the ninth Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei released a white paper titled "Key Scenarios of Autonomous Driving Mobile Network". This white paper identifies seven key autonomous-driving scenarios and analyzes five key automation capabilities required in mobile networks, inspiring the way to autonomous driving networks.



David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board, released "Key Scenarios of Autonomous Driving Mobile Network"





As networks grow increasingly complex, network automation has become a consensus of the whole industry. Accelerating network automation becomes essential. By drawing on the concept of autonomous driving level (L0–L5), the white paper describes autonomous driving scenarios in mobile networks and defines the scenarios by level based on the operator's core operation process. The white paper builds consensus in the industry, and helps us take concrete steps to realize full autonomous driving in mobile networks and benefit from network automation in a timely manner.

The white paper identifies seven key autonomous driving scenarios in mobile networks from three dimensions: network O&M lifecycle, digitalization, and scenario-specific TCO contribution. The seven key scenarios include: base station deployment, feature deployment, network performance monitoring, fault analysis and handling, network performance improvement, home service provisioning, and network energy saving. Telecom operators can promote network automation based on service pain points, and gradually reduce the high OPEX caused by the sharply increasing network complexity. With further research, Huawei will continuously update autonomous driving scenarios and release the research results.

This white paper also discloses five key basic capabilities (POBSI model) for network automation: Programmable, Online, Bridging, Sensibility, and Intelligence. It points out that telecom operators need to build different capabilities for different scenarios. For example, to improve network performance, the mobile network must be highly intelligent to face the time-varying mobile scenarios and the dynamic balance among multiple parameters. However, the key in base station deployment scenarios is the E2E bridging to realize closed-loop workflow automation.

"Building autonomous driving networks is a new mission in the MBB industry. We need to innovate the architecture and key technologies to achieve continuous breakthrough in automation. We need to introduce AI capabilities from Cloud, Network, and Site to enable all-scenario autonomous driving in mobile networks," said Wang.

Wang concluded, "Huawei is committed to developing leading ICT solutions through continuous innovation, and taking complexity itself while creating simplicity for our customers. Together, we will promote autonomous driving in mobile networks and embrace a fully connected, intelligent world."

For more details about the white paper, please visit: Download PDF

Together with industry partners GSMA and GTI, the 2018 Global Mobile Broadband Forum hosted by Huawei will be held in London, UK on November 19-21, 2018





