Huawei : Rewrites the Rules of Photography with Groundbreaking HUAWEI P30 Series

During an exclusive launch event today at the Paris Convention
Center, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) unveiled the HUAWEI P30 and
HUAWEI P30 Pro. The HUAWEI P30 Series builds on the HUAWEI P Series DNA
in design and photography and is the company’s most advanced series of
smartphone cameras. These devices feature the innovative HUAWEI
SuperSpectrum Sensor, an optical SuperZoom Lens, a new HUAWEI
Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image
stabilization technology. With these revolutionary technologies, the
HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro capture incredible photos and videos in
every scenario.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005752/en/
HUAWEI P30 Series (Photo: Business Wire)
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said, “the HUAWEI P30 Series is a
fundamental breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology
development; it will rewrite the rules and reshape everyone’s perception
of mobile photography. Innovations such as the HUAWEI SuperSpectrum
Sensor and SuperZoom Lens allow us to push the envelope of both
photography and videography—a frontier long overdue for disruption. The
HUAWEI P30 Series will set the pace for the next generation of
smartphones by empowering people to capture the true beauty of the world
around them through a device that fits in the palm of their hands.”
Rewriting the Rules of Photography for Stunning Professional-grade
Pictures Every Time
Achieving a record-high overall DxOMark score of 112, the HUAWEI
P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad Camera System, including
a 40MP main camera with the HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor,
a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, the HUAWEI ToF
Camera and a 32MP front camera that takes selfies to a new level.
The 1/1.7-inch HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor looks at light in a
fundamentally new way. The RYYB HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor deviates
from the traditional RGGB Bayer filter by replacing green pixels with
yellow pixels, yielding a high maximum ISO rating of 409,600 on the
HUAWEI P30 Pro and 204,800 on the HUAWEI P30. This fundamental shift in
sensor technology, combined with HUAWEI AIS, OIS and the HUAWEI P30
Pro’s f/1.6 wide aperture, delivers extraordinary photography and
videography experiences across a wide range of scenarios and lighting
conditions—including extreme low light—producing images with enhanced
detail, color and clarity.
Through a new periscope design, the SuperZoom Lens supports high
fidelity magnification of 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom
and 50 times digital zoom. A prism element in the telephoto camera bends
light at a 90-degree angle to maximize focal length while minimizing
camera height, without disrupting device design.
Unique to the HUAWEI P30 Pro is a HUAWEI ToF Camera that captures
depth-of-field information to deliver accurate image segmentation.
Precise distance measurement allows for the simulation of multiple
levels of bokeh. The Super Portrait feature captures even the smallest
details, such as individual strands of hair. It combines depth
information and proprietary algorithms to produce outstanding images
with defocused backgrounds and highlights the subject of the image in
any scenario.
Redefining Smartphone Videography
The HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor enables spectacular low-light video
capture so night scenes appear bright and highly detailed. HUAWEI AIS
and OIS support stabilization for all video capture settings, resulting
in a perfect, steady shot. Additionally, the SuperZoom Lens allows for
crisp close-ups, while the AI Video Editor enables users to add
background music and special effects to their videos, turning the HUAWEI
P30 Series into a mobile production studio.
A Heritage of Stunning Design
The HUAWEI P30 Series design, created with a nine-layer nano optical
color finish, is inspired by the unique color palette and pristine look
of salt flats. The 6.47-inch HUAWEI P30 Pro and 6.1-inch HUAWEI P30 come
in Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, Pearl White and Black. The
FHD+ (2340x1080) Dewdrop Display features a tiny notch, providing
maximum display area. The near bezel-less front glass houses an
In-Screen Fingerprint sensor for quick and secure identity
authentication. The HUAWEI P30 Pro also features HUAWEI Acoustic Display
Technology that enables it to deliver high-quality audio through a sound
emitting display.
Ultimate Innovation
The HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro are packed with industry-leading
features that set them apart in power, performance and efficiency:
-
The HUAWEI P30 Series is powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 processor, which
delivers ultimate performance, top-class efficiency and faster image
recognition through its Dual-NPU AI processing power.
-
The HUAWEI P30 Series features an Extendable Read-Only File System
that improves system responsiveness. The latest EMUI 9.1 also supports
HUAWEI Share OneHop for seamless file sharing between Huawei
smartphones and Huawei laptops.
-
The HUAWEI P30 Pro features a 4200mAh battery (typical value) and 40W
HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges a device from zero to 70 percent in 30
minutes, keeping the device powered for more than a full day of
intensive work.
-
The HUAWEI P30 Pro features HUAWEI SuperCool technology to improve
thermal performance, keeping the phone cool even during heavy use.
-
The HUAWEI P30 Series is equipped with a suite of advanced wireless
communications capabilities supporting Dual SIM and Dual VoLTE
connectivity1.
Pricing and Availability
Starting at EUR 799 and EUR 999 respectively, the new HUAWEI P30 and
HUAWEI P30 Pro are immediately available globally.
About Huawei Consumer BG
Huawei’s products and services are
available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the
world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United
States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is
one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and
tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is
built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is
dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers
around the world.
1 Specific features may vary depending on regional
availability.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005752/en/