Huawei Wins Three Optical Network Innovation Awards at OFC 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- During the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), optical network industry media Lightwave has presented the annual outstanding innovation award in the optical communication field. Huawei won awards for its 600G, Optical Cross Connection (OXC), and Optical Intelligence solutions, which represent technologies in three key domains: coherent transmission, optical layer, and O&M. This year, Huawei won the most awards in the global optical transmission field and was the only optical network vendor to win awards across multiple domains.



Lightwave selects award winners based on the influence of candidate technologies on academic thought, technological innovation, and business value every year. The awards are intended to commend the enterprises, organizations, and institutions that have made significant technological innovations and to guide the direction of technology development for the entire industry.

At MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Huawei launched the optical networking 2.0 (ON2.0) strategy. Its three core concepts (new speed, new sites, and new smart O&M) are based on the three award-winning innovative technologies.

Huawei’s 600G is a commercialized coherent transmission solution that has the highest single-wavelength rate in the world. It uses Huawei's latest-generation OptiXtreme oDSP chips and the Channel-Matched Shaping (CMS) algorithm to support programmable and flexible adjustment of multiple code patterns from 100G to 600G, providing a capacity 50% higher than the second highest single-wavelength capacity (400G) that has been commercialized in the industry, and providing the industry's highest spectrum efficiency of 8 bit/s/Hz. Last month, Huawei and UAE's telecom operator Etisalat piloted the industry's first single-wavelength 600G innovative commercial site. Its key indicators, such as transmission performance, stability, and reliability, all exceeded expectations, increasing the DCI network rate for Etisalat and marking the large-scale commercialization of Huawei’s 600G.

Huawei’s OXC solution uses Huawei's core technologies, such as all-optical backplane, high-density component integration, and LCoS-based AD WSS, to achieve the petabit-level switching capacity of a single subrack. This allows it to lead the generational evolution of the optical-layer, build simplified sites, achieve zero fiber connection between equipment and simplify O&M, and reduce required equipment footprint by 80% and power supply by 60%. Last December, Huawei’s OXC worked together with OTN to implement site resource pooling, avoiding section-by-section service connections caused by network resource segmentation, and helped China Mobile build a quality OTN private transport network with cloud-network synergy. In February, Huawei’s OXC also helped Indonesia's telecom operator PT XL Axiata Tbk quickly build a 3D-mesh backbone network to enable one-hop service connection and support the digital transformation of PT XL Axiata Tbk.

Huawei’s Optical Intelligence solution builds an innovative O&M architecture and leads the industry evolution from automation to intelligence. By introducing AI modeling, machine learning, and cloud technologies, this solution constructs a digital twin based on real-time collection and analysis of all-optical network parameters, predicts potential faults of optical networks to convert reactive maintenance into proactive prevention, and builds the industry's first Network Cloud Engine (NCE) that integrates management, control, and analytics to implement intelligent and automatic management of service lifecycles. Last November, Huawei’s Optical Intelligence solution helped China Unicom release the Smart Link private line and successfully launched the Smart Winter Olympics service plan for the 2022 Winter Olympics (Beijing 2022).

Huawei’s Optical Intelligence solution uses the AI algorithm and vast fault expert database to perform deep machine learning, transforming O&M from passive reaction to proactive prevention. The solution supports one-click intelligent optimization, which, combined with alarm compression and root cause location, improves O&M efficiency by 30%.

Simon Lu, President of Huawei’s Transmission Domain, commented, "It is a great honor for Huawei to be recognized by the industry in the optical network technology domain and win Lightwave's innovation awards. This is the result of Huawei's long-term continuous investment in optical network technology innovation. Huawei is realizing the generational evolution of new optical network speeds, new sites, and new smart O&M based on these innovative technologies to evolve the entire industry to optical networking 2.0. In the future, Huawei will collaborate with upstream and downstream industry chains to continuously innovate and jointly build a 5G-oriented next-generation all-optical network to help operators maximize business value and promote a fully connected, intelligent world.

For more details of the awards, please visit:

l Huawei 200G-600G Programmable Transport System

https://www.lightwaveonline.com/articles/2019-lightwave-innovation-reviews/huawei-200g-600g-programmable-transport-system.html

l Huawei Optical Intelligence on Optical O&M

https://www.lightwaveonline.com/articles/2019-lightwave-innovation-reviews/huawei-optical-intelligence-on-optical-o-m.html

l Huawei OXC on OSN 9800 Platform

https://www.lightwaveonline.com/articles/2019-lightwave-innovation-reviews/huawei-oxc-on-osn-9800-platform.html

