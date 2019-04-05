Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei allegations driven by politics not evidence - U.N. telecoms chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Zhao Secretary-General of the ITU attends a news conference in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. security concerns about 5G mobile networks built by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei appear to be driven by politics and trade rather than any evidence, the head of the U.N. internet and telecoms agency said on Friday.

Houlin Zhao, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), told reporters in Geneva that security of 5G networks was in everybody's interest but so far he had not seen anything to substantiate claims about Huawei.

"Those preoccupations with Huawei’s equipment, up to now there is no proof so far," Zhao said.

The United States has urged its allies to ban Huawei from building 5G networks, saying it could be used for espionage. Huawei has rubbished the allegations, saying Washington had a "loser's attitude".

"I would encourage Huawei to be given equal opportunities to bid for business, and during the operational process, if you find anything wrong, then you can charge them and accuse them," the Chinese-born Zhao said. "But if we don’t have anything then to put them on the blacklist – I think this is not fair."

Zhao was speaking on the day South Korea's Samsung Electronics won the race to commercially launch 5G services, saying 5G-enabled smartphone Galaxy S10 would allow games to be played with minimal delay, potentially changing the landscape of the gaming industry.

Zhao said it was in the interest of telecoms companies to ensure that they were using secure hardware, because otherwise they could face a challenge by national authorities or a public backlash against using their services.

"So it’s their first concern, their first target, to make sure that the systems they use in the market will provide service satisfaction to them."

The ITU will hold a meeting in October to finalise standards for the 5G spectrum, but concerns about Huawei will not slow down that process, Zhao said.

The ITU also has a study group of national experts looking into security.

"Up to now we don’t have any proposal from anybody on 5G security concerns there," Zhao said.

The study group includes an official from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as well as an official from Chinese telecoms firm ZTE Corp.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Tom Miles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aPHILADELPHIA UNION : Bethlehem Steel FC signs forward Shanyder Borgelin
PU
11:05aEU executive recommendations to guide future euro zone budget
RE
11:05aTrump Calls on Fed to Cut Interest Rates to Stimulate Growth--Update
DJ
11:02aU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Tame Wage Data
DJ
11:01aItaly Deputy PM Di Maio says there are partners ready for Alitalia
RE
10:53aU.S. Jobs Grew by 196,000 in March as Hiring Bounces Back
DJ
10:52aNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Support farmers and ranchers impacted by recent storms and flooding through local disaster relief funds
PU
10:47aICI INTERNATIONAL COCOA INITIATIVE : Nestle extend child labour monitoring coverage to over 11,000 ...
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Australia ratifies WTO procurement pact
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : L'Australie ratifie l'Accord sur les marchés publics de l'OMC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About