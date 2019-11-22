Huawei and Catalyst Project Partners Win Award at TM Forum Digital Transformation Asia 2019

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Huawei and its partners have won the Outstanding Use of TM Forum Assets Award for the TM Forum Catalyst Project “App Trading Marketplace: A Framework for CSP Collaboration” at the TM Forum Digital Transformation Asia (DTA) in Kuala Lumpur.



Some 17 Catalyst teams, including more than 60 companies and over 200 individuals participated in the 2019 DTA Catalyst Project, judged by the TM Forum’s Collaboration Sub-Committee, which oversees the creation and adoption of pragmatic best practices and standards to meet industry needs and deliver value for the membership.

Objectives of the Catalyst Project

The objective of the Catalyst Project is to explore collaboration and innovation via a marketplace where telcos can come together and find synergies by sharing success stories with other telcos. The marketplace is the first of its kind for telcos and will allow CSPs to share the service they have created profitably in non-competing geographies so that another telco can replicate the success story in another part of the world in an instant to extend the same service to its subscribers.

Huawei’s Contribution

Huawei provided the hardware required to host the ADLs Digital Telco Enabler (ADL-DTE) platform, InTouch market place and the Huawei Convergence Billing System (CBS) integration.

“Huawei CBS has an installed base of over 200 globally, their capabilities and services can be accessed via ADL DTE and onboarding to the Huawei inTouch Market – an online marketplace that allows CSPs to sharing success stories easily,” said Rockred Zhang, President of Huawei Software Business Unit. “The award is a recognition of Huawei’s investment and we will continue to work together with ADL on innovative projects.”

Huawei CBS is serving 2.1 billion subscribers from more than 200 CSPs across 114 countries and regions. CBS provides a flexible monetization approach for telcos’ commodities, not only traditional Voice, SMS, VAS, but also digital products, telecom capabilities, and IoT, 5G products.

Huawei inTouch Market is an online marketplace with a wide range of IoT devices and software solutions from vendors globally, including Huawei direct-sales. With the help of inTouch Market, it makes it easy for customers to find, trial, buy and deploy software solutions that run on the Huawei App Engine Platform.

ADLs’ innovative Digital Telco Enabler (ADL-DTE), which transforms legacy BSS into a rapid service delivery environment. The platform brings the best of software practices, in terms of DevOps model, to the BSS landscape while preserving the telco’s resilience and service assurance.

For more information about the Catalyst Project

https://www.tmforum.org/collaboration/catalyst-program/app-trading-marketplace-a-framework-for-csp-collaboration/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees by the end of 2018, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Axiata Digital Labs

With over 630+ Telco BSS and Digital experts, ADL provides cutting-edge technology products and solutions to leading clients from across the globe.

With a rich heritage of telecommunication expertise, ADL propel clients to seize business opportunities through innovative channels and enabling them to meet the challenges of a new digital world faster and better than the competition.

