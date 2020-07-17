Huawei and The Economist Host Webinar Highlighting Future of the Global Supply Chain

PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 21, 2020, Huawei Technologies will join trade experts from around the world for a webinar presented by The Economist titled, "Business Beyond Covid-19: the Future of Global Supply Chains." The webinar, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT and can be registered for here, will discuss how the global supply chain is evolving amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists include Paul Scanlan, Chief Technology Officer, Carrier Business Unit at Huawei Technologies, Catherine L. Mann, Global Chief Economist at Citi, Sabine Weyand, Director-General of Trade for the European Commission, and Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization. The conversation will be moderated by Vijay Vaitheeswaran, U.S. Business Editor at The Economist.



Before the onset of COVID-19, global trade had already been stuttering, however the pandemic worsened fault lines appearing throughout supply chains. To stop the spread of infection, countries around the world closed businesses and locked down economies. With trade paused, small and medium sized businesses were thrust into turmoil while global stock markets plummeted.

As the world slowly emerges from isolation, industries alike have the unique opportunity to re-examine their foundations and rebuild a much stronger and more connected trade ecosystem. As a global community, our ability to diversify supply-chain sources and leverage new technologies will play a critical role in the future of the global economy. Panelists will discuss the future of global supply chains and how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the way companies manage risk moving forward.

For more information and to register for "Business Beyond Covid-19: the Future of Global Supply Chains" visit: https://eventscustom.economist.com/registration-the-future-of-global-supply-chains/

About Huawei:

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

