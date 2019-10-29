Log in
Huawei boosts China smartphone market share to 42% in third quarter - Canalys

10/29/2019 | 11:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies strengthened its dominance of China's smartphone market, with shipments rising 66% in the third quarter as domestic consumers rallied behind it after U.S. sanctions, according to market data released on Wednesday.

While the Chinese smartphone market still contracted by 3% in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, Huawei smartphones made up 41.5 million of the 97.8 million shipped in the period, giving it a 42% market share, according to data from market research firm Canalys.

Huawei's growth came at the expense of main rivals Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple, which together accounted for 50% of the market in the third quarter, down from 64% a year earlier.

The third quarter sales also mark Apple's weakest quarter in China for five years, Nicole Peng, Canalys vice president of mobility told Reuters.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
