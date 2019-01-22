Huawei chairman says foreign officials welcome to see its labs

Liang told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Huawei followed the laws of countries where it operates. If requested, it was ready to welcome foreign officials and let them see its facilities and business processes, he said.

He said the company was seeking a quick conclusion of the case of its executive Meng Wanzhou, arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 on an extradition request from the United States over U.S. accusations of sanctions busting that Huawei denies.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Alessandra Galloni)