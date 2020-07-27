Huawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff - ET

Huawei is now targeting $350-$500 million in revenue for 2020, compared with roughly $700-800 million it was aiming earlier, the newspaper reported.

Huawei is cutting 60-70% of its Indian staff, excluding those in research and development and the global service centre, the newspaper said, citing people aware of the matter.

The report comes amid a rise in anti-China sentiment in India following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute last month.

India has also told two state-run telecoms firms to use locally-made rath

er than Chinese telecom equipment to upgrade their mobile networks to 4G. (https://reut.rs/2ByrjhH)

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)