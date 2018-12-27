Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huawei expects 2018 revenue to rise 21 percent despite international scrutiny

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 10:03am CET
A worker adjusts the logo at the stand of Huawei at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies is expected to record a 21 percent jump in revenue for 2018 to $109 billion, its rotating chairman said, marking the Chinese tech giant's fastest pace of business growth in two years despite heightened global scrutiny of its activities.

In his new year’s address to employees, Guo Ping also said Huawei has secured 26 5G contracts and expects its smartphone shipments for 2018 to surpass 200 million units.

The company flagged earlier this month that annual revenue is expected to exceed $100 billion for the first time and that it had secured more than 25 commercial 5G contracts, making it the largest 5G vendor in the world. In August, Huawei forecast smartphone shipments exceeding 200 million for the year.

Huawei is the world’s largest telecom equipment maker and the second largest smartphone seller. It has come under international pressure this year after the United States and its allies including Australia and New Zealand started barring its equipment on concerns they could enable spying by China. Huawei has repeatedly insisted Beijing has no influence over it.

The company's chief financial officer Sabrina Meng, who is also the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested and released on bail in Canada earlier this month as the U.S. alleged she defrauded banks with Iran-related transactions.

Reuters reported on Thursday citing sources that the White House is mulling an executive order as early as January that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by Huawei and ZTE, in the latest hit to China's two largest telecom equipment makers.

Huawei and ZTE declined to comment.

While Meng was freed on C$10 million ($7.35 million) bail on Dec. 11, China has since detained two Canadians in what is perceived to be a tit-for-tat reaction to Meng's detention.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sijia Jiang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aNASPERS : shares begin trading on A2X exchange
AQ
10:41aEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn to begin assembling top-end Apple iPhones in India in 2019 - source
RE
10:41aFASTJET : Masha's plea to government on troubled Fastjet
AQ
10:41aEQUINOR : Tanzania oil and gas sector vibrancy dwindles in 2018
AQ
10:40aMANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:35aWILSON SONS LIMITED : Tecon Salvador
PU
10:35aSUN KING POWER ELECTRONICS : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee Adopted by the Board on 19 August 2010 and Revised on 1 February 2016 and 27 December 2018
PU
10:30aMEGAFON : Mandatory Tender Offer for the purchase of ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company “MegaFon” made by Limited Liability Company “MegaFon Finance”
PU
10:30aMEGAFON : Resolution taken by the Board of Directors
PU
10:29aICELANDAIR GROUP HF : . completes PDP financing with BOC Aviation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
3BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..
4ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.