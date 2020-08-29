Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei focusing on cloud business which still has access to U.S. chips - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 11:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei sign is seen outside its store at a shopping complex in Beijing

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is focusing on its budding cloud business, which still has access to U.S. chips despite sanctions against the company, to secure its survival, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Huawei's cloud computing business sells computing power and storage to companies, including giving them access to artificial intelligence, and has been growing rapidly, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

In January, Huawei put the unit on an equal footing with its smartphones and telecoms equipment businesses, the FT reported https://on.ft.com/3hHJC3Y.

The unit was stepping up its offerings and Beijing will increasingly support the company through public cloud contracts, according to the report.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has restricted technology exports to Chinese companies in particular, notably Huawei, citing national security risks.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aBANK OF ISRAEL : Remarks by the Bank of Israel Governor at the Cabinet meeting on increasing the budgets for 2020 and 2021 in order to prepare the education system for the 2020/21 school year
PU
12:50aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We are determined to make Turkey a global production and technology base”
PU
12:37aChina's new tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale
RE
12:20aBritain's treasury officials pushing for tax hikes - newspapers
RE
08/29Huawei focusing on cloud business which still has access to U.S. chips - FT
RE
08/29Xi says China to step up efforts to fight 'splittism' in Tibet
RE
08/29HK survey shows increasing majority back pro-democracy goals, smaller support for protest movement
RE
08/29HK survey shows support grows for pro-democracy goals, 44% back protest movement
RE
08/29Support (19.5%) and opposition (58.5%) to the idea of hong kong independence little changed after new security law-survey
RE
08/29Survey shows support for hong kong's pro-democracy protest movement at slightly above 44% in august
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2AB SCIENCE : SCIENCE : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur l'émission de bons de souscriptions d'actions ..
3MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION : METROPOLE TELEVISION : Half-year financial report 2019
4CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. : CHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
5KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C : KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C : “Markaz” sells an industrial..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group