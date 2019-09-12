Log in
Huawei plans first onshore bonds totalling 6 billion yuan

09/12/2019 | 03:36am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies parent plans to issue two tranches of bonds worth 3 billion yuan (343.31 million pounds) each, the first time it is tapping the onshore yuan bond market, the Chinese technology giant said in regulatory filings on Wednesday.

No issuance dates have been set for the three-year medium-term notes for the Chinese interbank market, according to the prospectus, which shows Huawei Investment Holdings has applied for approval to raise as much as 20 billion yuan.

"The bond market in China is developing rapidly...With this bond issuance, Huawei plans to tap into the Chinese bond market, diversify its financing channels and improve its overall financing plan," a Huawei spokesman said.

The funds will be used to replenish working capital and invest in core businesses such as information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, Huawei said.

The company is fighting a trade ban from Washington that threatens to cut its access to U.S. components and software on national security grounds. Huawei has repeatedly denied U.S. allegations of spying.

Despite U.S. sanctions since May https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-trade-china/u-s-blacklists-chinas-huawei-as-trade-dispute-clouds-global-outlook-idUKKCN1SL2DN, Huawei reported faster half-year revenue growth of 23% to 401.3 billion yuan in July. The unlisted firm made a net profit of 59.3 billion yuan on revenue of 721.2 billion yuan in 2018.

Huawei has four outstanding offshore US dollar bonds worth $4.5 billion in total, according to the filing.

(This story corrects ssuer name to Huawei Investment Holdings from Huawei in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang and Noah Sin; Additional reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk. Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Sijia Jiang and Noah Sin
