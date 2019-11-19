Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei plays down impact of new U.S. license extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

Huawei Technologies has dismissed a new 90-day extension by the Trump administration allowing U.S. firms to continue doing business with the Chinese company as making little difference, repeating that it was being unfairly treated.

U.S. regulators are crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks. But after adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods.

Its 90-day license extensions aim to minimize disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Huawei said on Monday that the latest extension would not "have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way".

"This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either," the Chinese firm said.

The extension comes as the United States and China try to resolve a trade war that has lasted for more than a year, with Huawei one of its most visible targets.

Beijing reiterated on Tuesday that it hopes Chinese companies will be treated fairly.

"We urge the U.S. to stop abusing export controls to discriminate against the firms of another country in the name of national security, and to stop politicizing a trade problem," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

Reuters on Sunday reported the 90-day extension after the administration of President Donald Trump had initially planned a two-week reprieve, but ran into bureaucratic issues.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

"The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security," Ross said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei to its "Entity List" in May, concluding it was engaged in activities "contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei said the decision to add it to the list had caused more harm to the U.S. than to Huawei.

"This has done significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business," it added.

In May, Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department was directed to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October but has yet to publish one.

The Commerce Department is also considering whether to grant individual licenses for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei after receiving more than 200 requests. No action was taken on those on Monday.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Supply chain finance takes centre stage at 2020 ICC Banking Commission Annual Meeting
PU
04:40aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : TER for top executives of SUNAT creates positive outlook for the future
PU
04:35aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Dutch Advertising Code Committee bans margarine's anti-palm oil message
PU
04:35aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Production figures October 2019
PU
04:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Layla Dong, a Female Leader Rebuilding Traditional Finance with Blockchain
AQ
04:33aUAE's Tawazun takes 50% stake in Russia's VR Technologies
RE
04:32aKenya's tea output drops 8.5% in first nine months of the year
RE
04:30aGLENCORE : 2019 Investor Update Presentation
PU
04:30aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : WORLD BANK hold Coordination Meeting On The Regional Electricity Access Project
PU
04:25aIMF doubts Finland can balance its budget by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
4AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
5PALM OIL : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; others edge lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group