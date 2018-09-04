Log in
Huawei's SmartWi-Fi Solution Delivers Next-Gen Home Wireless Services in Hong Kong

09/04/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

HONG KONG, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Recently, Huawei announced to offer the latest SmartWi-Fi solution to help HKT develop next-generation Home Wireless services. Huawei will also continue further innovation to deliver premium home network experience.

In delivering the SmartWi-Fi solution, Huawei provides the flagship home wireless modem that supports simultaneous 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi radio. It is capable of delivering wireless speed of up to 2200 Mbit/s, boosting the advantages in delivering Fiber-to-the-Home broadband services. Based on the interfaces provided by Huawei from the home wireless modem management platform, HKT has developed the NETVIGATOR "MY HOME Wi-Fi" app. The mobile app enables end users to monitor home Wi-Fi status in real time and optimize radio quality with just a click, take parental control, safeguard home network from hackers, offer guest Wi-Fi, and control strength of Wi-Fi signal.

Jeffrey Zhou, President of Huawei Access Network Product Line, said, "Huawei's SmartWi-Fi solution aims to improve home broadband quality centering on user experience. This solution can help operators innovate services and achieve cloud-device synergy to improve operational efficiency and realize business goals."

In the future, the cloud O&M function of Huawei SmartWi-Fi solution can be used to remotely visualize and manage home Wi-Fi networks and evaluate Wi-Fi quality. Specifically, it can remotely locate and rectify faults to reduce home visits, and implement one-stop services for home network quality evaluation, remote configurations, and user acceptance.

As the leader of the global ultra-broadband industry in the Gigaband era, Huawei provides the SmartWi-Fi solution to improve user experience and resolve the key issues of ultra-broadband access at the last 10 meters, safeguarding the development of broadband services for operators. Huawei will continue to cooperate with global leading operators to build a future-oriented ultra-broadband access network architecture, bringing better connected experience to users.


Michael Chiu 
michael.chiu@wmglobal.com

HUAWEI LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
