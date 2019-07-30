Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei's first-half revenue growth accelerates despite U.S. sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2% - faster than a year ago - despite an intense U.S. campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3 billion yuan (£47.9 billion) from 325.7 billion a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24%.

Huawei's supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May. The U.S. government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

It has since been given a 3-month reprieve till August 19, and U.S. President Trump signaled Washington would be relaxing the sanctions on Huawei, though details are unknown.

Huawei's 23% revenue growth for the first half compared with the 15% growth in the same period of last year.

"Revenue grew fast up through May," Huawei Chairman Liang Hua told reporters at an earnings briefing.

"Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That's not to say we don't have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term."

Huawei's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told reporters last month that the impact of the blacklisting was worse than expected. It could cost the company $30 billion in revenue, and that Huawei's revenue this year and in 2020 could stay roughly the same as 2018 at around $100 billion, he said.

Analysts say strong domestic smartphone sales and new 5G carrier contracts helped offset the impact from the export ban that threatens to cut Huawei's access to advanced U.S. components and software such as Google Android apps.

According to data from Canalys, Huawei expanded its lead in China's smartphone market in the second quarter, while overseas smartphones sales had a slight drop year-on-year.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sijia Jiang and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.8871 Delayed Quote.0.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, May 2019
PU
04:25aARLA FOODS UK : Morrisons opens up beef supply chain to help farmers transitioning to Arla UK 360 standard
PU
04:20aGerman court clears ECB's supervision of top banks
RE
04:15aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA discusses linkages between women empowerment and renewable energy
PU
04:11aFrench second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
RE
04:09aSterling slumps towards $1.21 amid scramble to price no-deal Brexit
RE
04:08aNintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch
RE
04:06aHuawei's first-half revenue growth accelerates despite U.S. sanctions
RE
04:03aChina's Shandong province says fall armyworm a 'major threat' to autumn crop output
RE
04:03aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapse Continues As Sterling Reaches New Two-year Low
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BASF SE : BASF : Bayer says 2019 profit goal becoming a stretch
3Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa seond-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group