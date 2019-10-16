Log in
Huawei's third-quarter revenue rises 24.4% - Global Times

10/16/2019 | 02:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

(Reuters) - Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, grew 24.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

The state-backed newspaper also said Huawei shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the first three quarters of 2019, up 26% year-on-year.

The company said in August that while the impact of U.S. trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit's revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

