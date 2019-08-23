Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei says impact of U.S. trade restrictions less than feared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at the Shenzhen International Airport

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies said on Friday its business has been less impacted by U.S. trade restrictions than the company had initially feared and it is "fully prepared" to live and work with U.S. sanctions.

Huawei's $100 billion business has been hit hard since mid-May after Washington put the world's second-largest smartphone maker in a so-called Entity List that threatens to cut off its access to essential U.S. components and technology.

In its first assessment of the impact of the ban, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said in June U.S. trade restrictions would hit revenue by $30 billion this year.

"It seems it's going to be a little less than that. But you have to wait till our results in March," Eric Xu, Huawei's deputy chairman, said at a news conference to introduce new artificial intelligence chips at its headquarters in Shenzhen.

Washington said this week that it will extend by 90 days a reprieve that permits Huawei to buy from U.S. firms in order to supply existing customers, but it also moved to add more than 40 of Huawei's units to its economic blacklist.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10aStatkraft acquires second German electric vehicle charging firm
RE
05:01aOil prices steadies as markets await Fed steer
RE
04:57aOil prices steadies as markets await Fed steer
RE
04:56aStocks, dollar climb before Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:56aJapan says South Korea fails to grasp North Korea threat with scrapping of pact
RE
04:55aStocks, dollar climb before Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:55aHuawei says impact of U.S. trade restrictions less than feared
RE
04:54aHuawei says impact of U.S. trade restrictions less than feared
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
4SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group