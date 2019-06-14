Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei says it is readying possible Hongmeng software roll-out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai

(This June 13th story corrects to remove incorrect reference to Hongmeng OS rollout on 1 million devices in paragraph 2 and 4 after official clarification from company)

By Diego Oré

Andrew Williamson, vice president of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's public affairs and communications, said in an interview that the company will "presumably" trademark Hongmeng.

President Donald Trump's administration last month put Huawei on a blacklist that barred it from doing business with U.S. tech companies such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android OS is used in Huawei's phones.

"Huawei is in the process of potentially launching a replacement," Williamson said in Mexico City. "It's not something Huawei wants. We're very happy of being part of the Android family, but Hongmeng is being tested, mostly in China."

"Presumably we'll be trying to put trademarks," he added.

Williamson said he expected 2019 revenue growth would be almost flat at around 20%, compared with last year's expansion of 19.5%. Huawei said in March its three main business groups were likely to post double-digit growth this year.

Williamson said that if trade tensions escalate into a full-blown trade war, Hongmeng would be ready to go "in months."

Data from the U.N. World Intellectual Property Organization shows that Huawei, the world's biggest maker of telecoms network gear, has already applied to trademark Hongmeng in a number of countries.

Williamson said chipmakers knew that cutting off Huawei could have "catastrophic" consequences for their business.

"We're not specifically asking anyone to lobby for us. They're doing it by their own desire because, for many of them, Huawei is one of their major customers," he said.

Huawei has come under mounting scrutiny for over a year, led by U.S. allegations that "back doors" in its routers, switches and other gear could allow China to spy on U.S. communications.

The company has denied its products pose a security threat.

(Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico City; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.10% 1091.01 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aHaitong International Securities cuts business with UBS after comment on Chinese pigs - sources
RE
01:40aHAVING A GAS : Australia dominates China's LNG supply
RE
01:32aAsia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
RE
01:29aHuawei says it is readying possible Hongmeng software roll-out
RE
01:23aJapan's May exports seen falling for sixth month as trade war escalates - Reuters poll
RE
01:19aHuawei says it is readying possible Hongmeng software roll-out
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aIran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz - state radio
RE
12:41aU.S. releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About