Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 12:53pm EDT
A Huawei signage is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Chinese company put on a U.S. blacklist because of national security concerns, secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources and internal documents.

The Chinese telecommunications giant partnered with a state-owned Chinese firm, Panda International Information Technology Co Ltd., on a number of projects in North Korea over at least eight years, the Post reported.

Sources briefed on the matter confirmed the Commerce Department has been investigating Huawei since 2016 and is reviewing whether the company violated export control rules in relation to sanctions on North Korea.

Such a move would raise questions of whether Huawei, which has used U.S. technology in its components, violated American export controls to furnish North Korea with equipment.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tom Cotton said a statement the "revelation underscores (Huawei's) ties to North Korea and its serial violations of U.S. law."

They noted that a defense reauthorization bill under consideration in Congress contains new "provisions to better enforce sanctions on Pyongyang by making it clear that any company that does business with North Korea – like Huawei reportedly did – will face American sanctions."

The United States put Huawei on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns. The move banned U.S. companies from selling most U.S. parts and components to Huawei without special licenses but President Donald Trump said last month American firms could resume sales in a bid to restart trade talks with Beijing.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement to the Washington Post it had "no business presence" in North Korea. It was not immediately possible to reach the Panda Group.

Huawei and Panda vacated their Pyongyang office in the first half of 2016, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Makini Brice, David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bill Trott)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pWall Street edges higher ahead of major earnings, central bank meetings
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:03pWhite House and Congress Near Agreement on Spending, Debt Ceiling -- Update
DJ
12:58pTrump expected to drop in on White House tech meeting with Broadcom, Intel CEOs - sources
RE
12:58pHuawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network - Washington Post
RE
12:57pTrump says China's Xi has acted responsibly amid protests
RE
12:55pTRUMP EXPECTED TO DROP IN ON WHITE HOUSE TECH MEETING WITH BROADCOM, INTEL CEOS : sources
RE
12:55pSports Direct drops challenge to Debenhams restructuring
RE
12:53pOil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group